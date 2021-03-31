In turkey eyes, the United States is getting too close to Greece





A handout photo made available by the Greek Prime Minister’s Office shows Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) visiting the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower at Souda Naval Base, Crete, March 23

Ankara seems increasingly concerned with the development of Greek-American cooperation, which the political and military establishment in neighboring countries sees as having anti-Turkish characteristics. Successive US administrations and the two parties in the US Congress have indeed worked closely with Greek prime ministers in recent years, regardless of their ideologies. Athens is developing a strategic relationship with Washington, important bilateral agreements are being implemented between the two parties and there is no tension hampering relations. The opposite is true for Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats and, with the exception of the Donald Trump phenomenon (the former US president had a strangely close relationship with the Turkish leader), all of the US foreign and defense policy establishment has a bone to choose from Ankara, as blatantly evidenced by numerous public statements, decisions and even the implementation of sanctions. For several years now, State Department and Pentagon bureaucrats, traditionally supporters of the close relationship between the United States and Turkey, have expressed serious reservations about Turkey’s course and behavior. It is the climate that prompts Turkish politicians and analysts to believe that America is not only moving closer to Greece, but acting in concert with it against Turkey. Some go so far as to claim that Washington is using Greece to somehow surround Turkey. They point to US weapon systems at bases across Greece, focusing in particular on Souda and Alexandroupoli as geographic reference points. This sense of alarm only increased last week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens commented harshly on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about Russia’s S-400 missile defense system and after Washington reprimanded Ankara for withdrawing from the convention for the protection of women’s rights. To top it off, there was also the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower sailing in Cretes Souda Bay and welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on board for a visit; the phone call between Joe Biden and Mitsotakis, in which the US president assured Greece of Washington’s support and said he was there to help; as well as Bidens’ warm message to the Greek people and his communication with the main members of the Greco-American diaspora, all on the occasion of the bicentenary of the Greek Revolution. There is clearly a distorted assessment of the situation by some in Turkey. Yet President Erdogan would go a long way in serving the interests of his country if he acted more as a staunch NATO ally and behaved in the spirit of good neighborly relations with Greece.

