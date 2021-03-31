The opposition will not propose a motion of censure against Buzdar: Rashid – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid predicted on Tuesday that the opposition would not bring forward a motion of no confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

I don’t think there will be a motion of censure against the Chief Minister of the Punjab Usman Buzdar. Prime Minister Imran Khan is at Buzdar’s side, he reiterated, while speaking to reporters after visiting Islamabad’s Safe City project.

He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has said it will propose a motion of no confidence against Buzdar, but the PPP will not succeed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year term and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, was unable to do anything against Khan. The minister said that the federal cabinet shuffle was the big step and I learned that some changes were expected within the federal cabinet.

The reshuffle of the minister’s portfolios will be revealed next Thursday, after the cabinet meeting, he said.

This is my 15th ministry. I came with Imran Khan, I am with him and I will go with him, he said.

He also spoke about the Kashmir issue and pointed out that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.

To a question, he said his ministry had no contact with the Indian Ministry of Interior.

Previously, he visited the Safe City project in Islamabad and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was briefed on the project and the law and order situation in Islamabad. He said the city’s 1,800 secure cameras have been made operational and another 1,200 cameras will be installed in the city to make the project more effective. The government will soon pass … the safe city law, he said, adding that another eight drone camera will be provided to the city police.

He said he would ask the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to the Islamabad police, as the police were also on the front lines in the outbreak, as were medics. . The minister said another 25 vehicles will be provided to the rescue service, 1122.

The minister said the city police will soon launch a tourist force, which will be made up of 240 people, which will facilitate the arrival of tourists in the city. The Interior Ministry will forward a summary to the prime minister for further integration into the city police, he said.

