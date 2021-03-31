Jokowi published the Inpres on BP Jamsostek optimization, here are the details





Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Instruction Number 2 of 2021 on Optimizing the Implementation of Social Security Employment (Jamsostek). The instructions were sent to a number of ministers, heads of institutions and regional governments. The Minister Coordinator of Human Development and Culture was responsible for coordinating, synchronizing and controlling the implementation of the Presidential Instruction. The PMK coordinating minister must also provide an implementation report periodically every 6 months. Meanwhile, the Minister for the Coordination of the Economy was tasked with making efforts to ensure that the participants who received the People’s Business Credit become active participants in Jamsostek. Efforts to increase the number of participants were also entrusted to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. On the basis of the presidential instruction, the Minister of Foreign Affairs was responsible for disseminating the social security program to representatives of foreign countries and international organizations in Indonesia. Read also: Change in investment share of stocks and mutual funds by BP Jamsostek is negative sentiment for JCI In addition, Inpres also encourages all state officials with non-state public service (ASN) status in embassies and representative offices of the Republic of Indonesia abroad to become active participants in the Jamsostek program. The Minister of Industry is also responsible for synergizing industrial data with the data of members of the social security administration body. This is to be used to increase the participation of the industrial sector in the Jamsostek program. A number of other sectors have also been tasked with increasing participation. Some of them are related to notaries, agricultural extension workers, employees of public enterprises (BUMN), maritime sector workers, village assistants, social workers and various other sectors. Local governments are also encouraged to formulate and establish regulations and allocate a budget to support the Jamsostek program. The regional government is also encouraged to take steps to ensure that all non-ASN officials and BUMD directors are also actively involved in the Jamsostek program. The presidential instruction was signed and entered into force on March 25, 2021. Funding for the optimization of the Jamsostek program uses the APBN, APBD and other legal and non-binding sources. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping. HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: did you know Laoli

