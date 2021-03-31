British Ambassador Karen Pierce on the future of UK foreign policy

The UK aims to keep its relationship with the US at the forefront for years to come, according to the UK government’s new foreign policy. Overview called “Global Britain in the Age of Competition”.

With Brexit complete and the UK out of the European Union, the UK is now looking to strike a new trade deal with the US and strengthen security ties.

“In all of our efforts, the United States will be our greatest ally and a unique and close partner in defense, intelligence and security,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said said earlier this month.

But the Biden administration does not share the personal chumminess seen during the Trump administration, Trump and Johnson were allies on Brexit and a new trade deal, while Biden’s administration threatens new rates on some British exports and wants to rebuild alliances with Europe.

UK Ambassador to the US Karen Pierce denies the UK is on more volatile ground. “President Biden refers to the UK as the US’s closest ally. This is definitely how we see ourselves,” she told Ari Shapiro on All things Considered.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented this plan for what he calls a “world Britain”. He talks about deepening ties with Washington to counter threats from Russia and China. Why wouldn’t the United States look to the European Union first on these efforts, given that the EU is collectively much larger and more powerful than the UK alone?

I would say the US needs both the EU and the UK if we are to craft a coherent policy that deals with China, deals with China’s growing international assertiveness and economic approach. from China, but also offers the possibility of cooperation on very large issues such as health and climate. But the UK is powerful. I don’t want anyone to feel like we’re not.

Unlike the EU, we are a global security actor. We are a distinguished member of NATO. So I would say this is something we need to discuss together on both sides of the Atlantic.

A key part of Britain’s global strategy is to work with the United States to counter Russia, particularly on cybersecurity. Russia-backed hackers have already penetrated deep into US government and corporate systems, and they have struck other countries as well. And so far the US and UK haven’t made Moscow pay a significant price for it, from what we can see. What do you hope to change?

I believe that although China is the big strategic issue of our time, we cannot ignore the more aggressive posture and the interference posture adopted by Russia. And I think the US and UK think it’s a shame that Russia chooses to take an almost gangster approach to foreign policy. We would like to have a productive relationship with Russia, but it’s very difficult to have that while Russia is doing the kinds of things you describe. There are sanctions. We remain in very close contact with the US administration and with our EU partners on what more can be done to counter Russia. Part of that is pushing back NATO.

We continue to discuss how best to counter this. We will work together to defend our democratic systems and also to collaborate on cyber. …

I can assure you that we are looking very closely at the safety side. I’m not in a position to go into details in public, but I can assure you that this stuff has been addressed in a very legal manner and that we are working very closely together on the possibilities of countering it.

Another part of this global strategy is to counter China. … and you send a new aircraft carrier the. Explain why. Is it mainly a spectacle for the United States?

Absolutely not. This is all about what we see as Britain’s role in the world, helping to solve global problems. And we are a global security player. The review I mentioned earlier talks about more effort in the Indo-Pacific because of the region’s vital importance to world trade, to global stability and security. And we want to show our support for those goals, and that’s one of the reasons the carrier strike group will be going there. It is not about being confronted with China. On the contrary, if we can find ways to cooperate on the world stage with China, we are very happy to do so.

When it comes to the pandemic, the UK is way ahead of most other countries when it comes to vaccinating its people. And now, four countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, represent about half of the global vaccine doses administered. What role do you think these two countries have in helping the rest of the world get vaccinated?

The United Kingdom, as well as some partners in Europe, notably France and Germany, have started the COVAX system, which is funding to enable developing countries to have access to vaccines as they develop. And the The Biden administration has now joined this, which is very welcome. We are hosting the G7 summit in June. And one of the things the summit will be looking at is more vaccines for the developing world and how we avoid future pandemics and if we can’t avoid them, how to collectively bring our resources together to better manage them.

So there is a lot going on. We cannot be complacent. Many developing countries do not yet have the vaccines they need. But if we can work cooperatively, we can develop better systems to get them these vaccines. …

The world will not be safe from COVID until everyone who needs it can get vaccinated. We must therefore continue. And if the systems for getting the vaccine to developing countries aren’t perfect, it’s a great start.

Vincent Acovino and Becky Sullivan produced and edited the audio interview. James Doubek has produced for the Web.