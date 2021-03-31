“Pakistan wants cordial relations with India”: Imran Khan responds to Prime Minister Modi’s letter





In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Imran Khan said the Pakistani people also want better relations with neighboring countries, including India.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressing the importance of creating an “enabling environment” for dialogues between the two countries. In his letter, Imran Khan said it was imperative to create an “enabling environment” for “constructive and results-oriented dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between Pakistan and India”.

His letter comes in response to Prime Minister Modi’s letter of greetings to him on the eve of Pakistan Day. In his letter to Pak PM, Modi had declared that India desires cordial relations with its neighbor but that the atmosphere of trust, devoid of hostility and terror is for it “imperative”.

Imran Khan mentions Kashmir in letter

Imran Khan said the Pakistani people also want better relations with neighboring countries and India’s name is also on this list. While Prime Minister Modi called for a terror-free atmosphere, Imran Khan said resolving the Kashmir issue was also important for establishing peace. Pakistan also wants peace in South Asia. Imran wished the Indian people to recover from the coronavirus soon.

This letter from Pakistani Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Sahab in response to @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji carries a lot of importance! Hopefully this starts as a way forward in building peace in the region pic.twitter.com/Fy9NqLwhj3

– zafar sareshwala (@zafarsareshwala) March 30, 2021

Did the UAE Royals negotiate peace between India and Pakistan?

The Bloomberg report claimed that there had been important talks on regional and international issues between UAE Foreign Minister and Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who arrived in New Delhi on February 26. In a closed-door meeting, talks were underway to improve relations between Pakistan and India. Restoring the ceasefire agreement between the two countries is just the beginning, according to officials at the Foreign Ministry. From now on, India and Pakistan will start working to improve their relations quickly.

Letter from the Prime Minister @narendramodis to Pakistan PM @ImranKhanPTI on the occasion of the national day. Modi says India wants cordial relations with the Pakistani people. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative. @ThePrintIndia pic.twitter.com/Q9hyOSPeM9

– Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) March 23, 2021

A positive development was noted during the meeting at the level of the DGMO

At the end of February, there was a meeting at the level of the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) in the Army of India and Pakistan. While speaking on the direct line, the two countries agreed to fully respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement. The UAE hailed the development and 24 hours later, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, arrived on a visit to India.







