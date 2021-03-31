Kangana Ranaut reacts as PM Modi mentions the March 25, 1989 incident involving Jayalalithaa





Basking in the glory of his fourth domestic award, Kangana Ranaut may be looking to add to his record with his next outing Thalaivi. The trailer recently became a topic of discussion, and one of the moments seen was of the actor describing the humiliation of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaas at the state assembly . Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modis discusses this incident while talking about the empowerment of women in Tamil Nadu delighted Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut on PM Modis’ statement on Jayalalithaa Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to a crowd in Dharapuram on Tuesday ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, explained how citizens are no longer willing to tolerate the mistreatment of women. Citing the example of the “horrific” remarks by Dindigul Leoni of DMK and a “young crown prince”, he said insulting women was part of Congress-DMK’s culture. He then said: Never forget on March 25, 1989, in the Tamil Nadu assembly, how did the DMK leaders treat Amma Jayalalitha ji? DMK and Congress will not guarantee the empowerment of women. Never forget March 25, 1989. In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, how did the leaders of the DMK treat Amma Jayalalithaa Ji? DMK and Congress will not guarantee the empowerment of women. In their rule, crimes against women are on the rise. – PM arenarendramodi #TNWithPMModi BJP (@ BJP4India) March 30, 2021 Reacting to this statement, Kangana said it was very kind of the prime minister to talk about empowering women. the Tanu marries Manu star added that no party that has treated the woman badly should be in power. She added that more details on the incident mentioned by the Prime Minister could be seen in Thalaivi trailer. In the trailer, Kangana aka Jayalalitha could be seen getting slapped by the other congregation members, and even pulling her sari. . Thalaivi, also starring Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Bhayashree, among others, is directed by Vijay and hits theaters on April 23. At the launch of the trailer for Thalaivi, Kangana had expressed confidence that the film would be released in theaters amid COVID-19. “Maybe the upcoming movies aren’t performing to their full potential, but it’s not that they’re underperforming. They’re definitely having a good impact. Audiences are ready,” she said. . Kangana added: “And we have to fight it collectively (Covid-19), the vaccine is also there and we still have four weeks (to release the film),” Ranaut said. (With PTI inputs) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







