Menhub reports to President Joko Widodo CVR SJ-182 Found





The Ministry of Transport informed President Joko Widodo of the discovery of a black box recorded in the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Sriwijaya Air (SJ-182) aircraft which crashed in the Thousand -He is. Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said that after reporting to President Jokowi, the CVR was turned over to the National Transport Safety Committee (KNKT) for further investigation. "Technically, we reported it to the president and then we will submit it to the KNKT so that it can be followed up immediately. We hope that the NTSC will conduct a detailed research and share the information in this CVR, "he said on Wednesday (3/31/2021). Budi Karya said earlier efforts had been made to find the CVR. Because, without CVR, the investigation into the cause of the crash of the Sriwijaya Air plane which crashed in the waters of the Thousand Islands would not be complete. "Alhamdulillah, Tuesday (30/3) evening at 8:00 p.m. WIB Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 CVR was found in a location not far from where it was found (Flight Data Recorder / FDR)," he added. According to the Minister of Transport, with the discovery of the CVR, both parts of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 black box were complete. "NTSC got a lot of data from the flight data recorder (FDR) findings, but it will be more complete if combined with what happened in the cockpit, namely the conversation between the pilot and the co-pilot, who completes the FDR data, "he said. The cockpit voice recorder or CVR of the Sriwijaya SJ-182 aircraft was found on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8:05 p.m. WIB by the NTSC team. CVR was successfully sucked up by the nozzle dredge from the Dredging King Arthur 8 Ship in the area around the crash site of the Sriwijaya SJ 182 aircraft, with coordinates 5 57 51 LS and 106 34 31 Longitude East. The CVR is then transported by the Navy and Coast Guard Unit (KPLP) vessel of the Department of Transport KN. Alugara / P.114 at JICT II Pier, Wednesday (31/3) afternoon

