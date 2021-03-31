Pakistan’s questionable policy – Daily Times





Politics in Pakistan is a game played by a mentally and financially mediocre elite. We live in a country where populist discourse flourishes everywhere. In the current political arena of Pakistan, who is the hero and who will end up with zero remains obvious to all. This is true in a country like Pakistan where a mediocre “pious and honest” can draw large crowds and ridicule the masses. In much more civilized societies where the standards of honesty are much higher, it would be very difficult to elevate figures like Imran Khan to such heights, but it is easy enough to manipulate in the country viscerally where ordinary citizens seek. desperately a little respite. and hardly find their bread. “Pious and honest” Imran Khan, for many is no less than an angel, even after almost three years of rule he has something to show and to justify the masses and to make it to the general election of 2023. The problem is that narcissist was in a hurry to become Prime Minister of Pakistan because many opportunities were missed. The 2014 PTI sit-in (dharna) was intended to destabilize the Nawaz government and take over the powers of the Prime Minister. The powers won were not from the simple Nawaz Sharif but from a prime minister always ahead. When Nawaz Sharif was replaced and Imran Khan sat down without enough preparation, he had nothing in hand except repeated stereotypical speeches about lofty plans for the booming economy such as the hatching of “Eggs and chicks” and the breadcrumbs of the calves. The great hero of Imran Khan because he expected to secure the first place in the General’s Premiership. But by ignoring Imran Khan, General Musharraf chose Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali and then Shaukat Aziz as Prime Minister, Imran Khan changed the status of Musharrafs to a great disaster. Imran Khan was very happy with the high level media because they gave him great support and because they reinforced him until the end before the elections. But after the elections, when the media criticized Imrans’ questionable policies and positions, they were downsized, banned and censored. The Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry was the great hero of Imrans for consistently overthrowing the PPP, but after Iftkhar Chaudhry did not stick to Imrans election petitions, he was called great treacherous. Above all, the Honorable Chief Election Commissioner Fakhruddin G Ibrahim was another great ideal and hero of Imrans, but when Fakhar uddin G Ibrahim could not meet high endless expectations in Imrans, he been charged with incompetent responsibility. Everyone in the party knows what happened to Akbar S Babar, Honorable Judge Wajeehuddin Ahmad, lawyer Hamid Khan, Hafeezullah Niazi and many others.

The power station is said to be planning another political arrangement as before. The problem with this theory is that the powerhouse has to face popular force.

Imran Khan’s flourishing political alliances also deserve to be highlighted. The Muthidda Qomi (MQM) movement has remained its target of pet hatred, but it is now its main ally. Today, in the political arena of Pakistan, who is the hero and who will end up like zero remains obvious to all. Chaudhrys de Gujrat’s chapter of power is a prelude to a budding alliance within the Imran Khan government. The same kind of bonhomie begins to manifest itself between Imran and the Chaudhrys of Gujrat. The same Chaudhrys remained a political partner of Musharrafs and refused to give him electoral weight in the Punjab in the 2002 elections. Now they are comrades in arms in the common struggle to destabilize, weaken and ultimately remove Nawaz Sharif from the country. . The understanding of Imrans with the establishment is another aura. It has constantly stirred public sentiment in its favor whenever it has been thwarted by elected civilian governments. On the attempt by PPP Home Secretary Rehman Maliks to bring the political wing of the ISI under his command, on the objectionable clauses of Kerry-Lugar-Berman’s Pakistan Aid Bill, on the Osama bin Laden debacle on May 2, on Memogate, on the state in the state accusation by the then Prime Minister, Yousaf Raza Gilani, on the blockade of NATO supplies following Salala , and now with the most vehemence on the confrontation of the main media and on the affair of General Musharraf, he is silent, which is a very big concession to the central. The hidden attempt to pressure various politicians to join the PTI in 2012 is well known.

Without a doubt, it is this dubious relationship that has helped explain the enthronement of several key politicians into Imran Khan’s fold despite the lofty lota credentials of the majority of them. Sheikh Rashid, who has a ringside seat in the inner circle of IK advisers, is a self-proclaimed GHQ man who was once Nawaz Sharifs and then Federal Minister of Musharrafs. Asad Omar is the son of an army general, Shah Mahmood Qureshi jumped off the PPP ship when pushed by the establishment over the Raymond Davis case, Jehangir Tareen was blue-eyed Musharrafs, Shafqat Mahmood a Served in the Musharrafs Punjab cabinet in 2000, Khurshid Kasuri was Musharrafs The siege of the Imrans was clearly aimed at destabilizing the Sharif regime. It was followed by a vicious attack on the mainstream media group and a scathing denunciation from the judiciary. It betrays the powerhouse’s perennial purpose of keeping every civilian government in a huddled defensive posture in the face of the military establishment. In 1998, Benazir Bhutto was reconciled with President Ishaq Khan and Foreign Minister Sahibzada Yaqub Ali Khan while Aitzaz Ahsan was quickly cut down to be gentle on India, later she was sacked. In 1990, Nawaz Sharif was mistaken for President Ishaq and General Waheed Kakar showed the door in 1993. In 1997, when Nawaz Sharif got too fat for his boots after releasing President Farooq Leghari and General Jehangir Karamat, he was ousted by a military coup. President Asif Zardari was hunted down under one pretext or another from 2008 to 2013, in alliance with the media and the judiciary. Today, Nawaz Sharif is in trouble because of his attempt to try General Pervaiz Musharraf for treason and to take control of national security and foreign policy.

The power station is said to be planning another political arrangement as before. The problem with this theory is that the powerhouse has to face popular force. Now there will be two, PPP and PML-N, covering both Sindh and Punjab, which will make it very difficult to play such a game. The establishment is only looking to rap Nawaz Sharif and teach him to stay in his place on key issues such as national security, foreign policy and the army’s holy cow status rather than putting Imran Khan in decorum to rule Pakistan gracefully. . Now Imran Khan is being used for hidden political purposes just like other politicians. Who will be hero or zero does not remain hidden. Make a hero and end with zero.

The writer is Islamabad-based book ambassador, columnist, political analyst and author of several books. He can be reached at naveedamankhan @ hotmail.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos