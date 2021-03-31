Trump is pursued by two police officers for rioting on Capitol Hill





Two Capitol Hill Police officers who were on duty during the deadly Jan.6 riot at the U.S. Capitol sued former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday, claiming he was responsible for the physical and emotional injuries they had. suffered as a result of the events of the day.

Supporters of Mr. Trump invaded the Capitol as Congress certified Joe Bidens’ victory over Mr. Trump in the November presidential election. Ahead of the incursion, Mr. Trump spoke at a nearby rally, where he urged his supporters to show strength and fight like hell.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in the chaos. Mr Trump was then impeached by the House of Representatives on a single charge of inciting insurgency, but was acquitted in February after a brief Senate trial in which few Republicans broke ranks to vote guilty.

The Capitol Police officers who prosecuted Mr. Trump, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, have filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court for the District of Columbia and are each seeking compensatory damages in excess of $ 75,000, plus punitive damages.

The lawsuit is the first to be brought against the former president by police officers from the Capitol. The force has more than 2,000 officers.

Lawyers for the officers and Mr. Trump could not be reached for comment on Wednesday morning. Mr. Trump has previously denied responsibility for the attack.

The complaint indicates that the insurgent mob that stormed Capitol Hill was prompted by Trump’s conduct for many months to trick his supporters into believing his false allegations of widespread electoral fraud in November. The complaint also stated that Mr. Trump’s supporters believed the Capitol Swarm was their last chance to prevent Mr. Trump from being unfairly kicked out of the White House.

Mr. Trump ignited, encouraged, instigated, directed and aided and abetted the mob that invaded the building and attacked police personnel inside, according to the complaint. He cited Mr Trumps’ January 6 speech and other behavior, including what he said was his failure that day to take timely action to stop his supporters from continuing the violence.

During the attack, Constable Hemby, an 11-year veteran of the Capitol Police, was outside the building, crushed against the side and sprayed with chemicals that burned his eyes, skin and throat, according to the complaint. A member of the crowd shouted that he did not respect the badge.

Officer Hemby remains in physiotherapy for neck and back injuries he sustained on Jan.6 and has struggled to deal with the emotional fallout after being relentlessly attacked, according to the complaint.

Officer Blassingame, a 17-year veteran of the force, suffered head and back injuries during the riot, according to the complaint, and subsequently suffered from back pain, depression and insomnia.

He is haunted by the memory of being attacked, and sensory impacts, sights, sounds, smells and even tastes of the attack remain close to the surface, according to the complaint. He feels guilty for not being able to help his colleagues who were simultaneously attacked; and survive where other colleagues have not.

The Capitol and Metropolitan Police departments said at least 138 of their officers were injured in the riot. The injuries ranged from light bruises to concussions, broken ribs, burns and even a mild heart attack.

