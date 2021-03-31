H&M responds to a firestorm in China over Xinjiang cotton.





More than a week after Swedish retailer H&M was criticized in China for a month-old statement expressing concern over reports of Uyghur forced labor in the Xinjiang region, a major source of cotton, the company issued a statement saying he hoped to regain the trust of customers in China. In recent days, H&M and other Western clothing brands, including Nike and Burberry, which have expressed concerns over reports from Xinjiang have faced an outcry on Chinese social media, including calls for a boycott. approved by the government of President Xi Jinpings. Partner brands of local celebrities have terminated their contracts, Chinese owners have closed their stores, and their products have been removed from major e-commerce platforms. Caught between calls for patriotism from Chinese consumers and campaigns for a conscientious supply of cotton in the West, some other companies, including Inditex, the owner of fast-fashion giant Zara, have quietly removed the forced labor claims from their sites. Web. On Wednesday, H&M, the world’s second-largest fashion retailer by sales after Inditex, released a response to the controversy as part of its report on first quarter 2021 results.

Not that that says a lot. There was no explicit reference to cotton, Xinjiang, or forced labor. However, the statement said H&M wanted to be a responsible buyer, in China and elsewhere, and was actively working on the next steps with regards to materials sourcing. We are committed to regaining the trust of our customers, colleagues and business partners in China, he said. On the results conference call, Managing Director Helena Helmersson highlighted the company’s long-term commitment to the country and how Chinese suppliers, who were at the forefront of innovation and technology, would continue to play an important role in the development of the whole industry. We are working with our colleagues in China to do all we can to manage the current challenges and find a way forward, she said. Executives participating in the call did not comment on the impact of the controversy on sales, except to state that around 20 stores in China are currently closed.

H & Ms’s earnings report, which covered a period before the recent outcry in China, reflected declining profits for a retailer still facing pandemic lockdowns. Net sales in the three months to February fell 21% from the same quarter last year, with more than 1,800 stores temporarily closed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos