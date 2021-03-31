TC line calls for Wednesday March 31, 2021





Dacono mountain bikes

What happens with all the ATVs and dirt bikes in Dacono? They are on the streets, on sidewalks, in open spaces, even in HOA landscaped spaces. Where are our policemen?

Inquire

Whichever side of the gun control debate you find yourself in, you need to educate yourself by watching Apollo Servant on TEDx. The topic is “How can we (reduce) bullying?” It would do you a lot of good.

Thank you

Thank you for the well-written stories in the Sunday March 28 newspaper regarding the tragic deaths of 10 people in Boulder. Your in-depth stories have been written with care, honesty and sensitivity. Thanks, Times-Call.

Freedom of liberty

Here is one for your chair and vice-chair, your senators and your representative. Ask them, “What kind of tea are the American settlers thirsty for?” It was liber tea and freedom. And we don’t get it from them.

Higher bill

I’m just wondering if anyone else has seen a 30% increase. 100 of its billing from the town of Longmont for electricity, water and wastewater services, with no increase in use. What is happening here? They are just trying to save a lot of money so that they can go to green solutions, which we don’t want and are not economical?

Georgia SOS

This is the Republican Secretary of State of Georgia who taped Donald Trump essentially trying to extort votes from the state of Georgia. It was basically left to dry by the Republicans. I thought it was all about truth, justice, and the American way. This is obviously a lie, which I have known for 50 years. Other people, I guess, are figuring this out.

Trump was attacked

You want to print something in the TC Line like “We put up with Trump’s junkyard for four years.” Are you kidding me? They attacked Trump every minute of every day for four years, almost five. And some… Biden (a supporter says) that Biden is fixing what Trump did? Is that so? Within three months, Biden completely invaded our system at the southern border. And you say he’s fixing it?

Priorities?

So the Biden administration is for spending over $ 80 million so illegal immigrants could spend their time in hotel rooms, but the troops guarding the U.S. Capitol (sleeping) on ​​the floor in underground parking lots and the problem. homelessness in America just seems to be getting a little bigger. worse every day. The priorities seem quite skewed.

