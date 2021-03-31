Connect with us

Politics

On the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the GMNI, Jokowi asks to continue to maintain diversity

Avatar

Published

7 mins ago

on

By


President Jokowi considered GMNI’s work important to maintain tolerance

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo advised the Indonesian National Student Movement (GMNI) to stand at the forefront of the fight against radicalism, maintaining diversity and tolerance.

This message was sent by the President as part of the 67th anniversary of the year GMNI at the Mercure Cikini Jakarta hotel, Wednesday (31/3).

“The GMNI is known as a cadre organization and a struggle organization that constantly maintains Pancasila, maintains tolerance and maintains diversity, standing up to the front against radicalism for the sake of establishing the Republic of Indonesia,” the President said in a video recording that was shown in a series of GMNI 67th anniversary events.

President Jokowi also said GMNI’s presence was absolutely necessary amid the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic. GMNI is an important part of the Indonesian nation’s efforts to come out and come out of the pandemic. “In a pandemic like today, the presence of the GMNI is absolutely necessary to be part of the efforts to exit and emerge from the pandemic,” President Jokowi said.

At the end of his speech, President Joko Widodo congratulated the GMNI at the age of 67 and advised them to continue to be thinkers, thinkers and fighters and to keep fighting for our common ideals, namely political sovereignty, economic independence, cultural personality.

“I congratulate GMNI at 67 years old. “Continue to be a fighter-thinker, a thinker-warrior and keep fighting for our common ideals, namely political sovereignty, economic independence, cultural personality,” he said.

DPP GMNI General Chairman Arjuna Putra Aldino gratefully welcomed President Joko Widodo’s words and messages on GMNI’s 67th anniversary. Arjuna hopes the government will continue to support the student movement which is cohesive against radicalism.

Because according to Arjuna, radicalism is a universal problem for the Indonesian nation, which has an impact on the whole life of the nation and the state, like the growing intolerance of acts of terrorism.

“We would like to thank the President for his messages and remarks. But we hope that the government will actively participate and support the student movement which is cohesive against radicalism. Because radicalism is our common problem, it affects the whole life of the nation and the state, ”said Arjuna

Arjuna also said that his organization (GMNI) had constantly monitored government policies such as criticizing policies considered miserable for Marhaens’ life, such as importing rice to provide education related to vaccination and prevention. of Covid-19 scientifically. This is done so that the Joko Widodo administration remains on the path of sovereignty in politics, either economically independent, has a cultural personality.

“We also constantly criticize whether government policies have a negative impact on the lives of the Marhaen. We are also actively educating those related to Covid-19 scientifically. All of this is done for the good of the community, the nation and the state, ”said Arjuna.

For information, in the series of anniversary events, the DPP GMNI awarded the GMNI Intellectual Awards to a number of GMNI alumni who have an intellectual background, contributing to the movement, to society, as well as to the country and to the nation.

A number of these figures, namely Dr. HRT Sri Soemantri Martosoewignjo, personality of constitutional law, Dr. (HC) H Muhammad Taufiq Kiemas, president of the MPR-RI for the period 2009-2014 who was also the initiator of the 4 pillars of nationality, Professor Cornelis Lay, Indonesian political scientist who is also head of the office of politics and domestic administration in the office of vice president Megawati Soekarnoputri, and chairman of the team of experts and d political experts from the winning team and formulator Joko Widodo-Jusuf Kalla. The same prize was awarded to Ir Bondan Gunawan Sastrosudarmo, former Minister of State at the time of President Abdurrahman Wahid.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: