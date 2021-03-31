On the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the GMNI, Jokowi asks to continue to maintain diversity

President Jokowi considered GMNI’s work important to maintain tolerance

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo advised the Indonesian National Student Movement (GMNI) to stand at the forefront of the fight against radicalism, maintaining diversity and tolerance.

This message was sent by the President as part of the 67th anniversary of the year GMNI at the Mercure Cikini Jakarta hotel, Wednesday (31/3).

“The GMNI is known as a cadre organization and a struggle organization that constantly maintains Pancasila, maintains tolerance and maintains diversity, standing up to the front against radicalism for the sake of establishing the Republic of Indonesia,” the President said in a video recording that was shown in a series of GMNI 67th anniversary events.

President Jokowi also said GMNI’s presence was absolutely necessary amid the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic. GMNI is an important part of the Indonesian nation’s efforts to come out and come out of the pandemic. “In a pandemic like today, the presence of the GMNI is absolutely necessary to be part of the efforts to exit and emerge from the pandemic,” President Jokowi said.

At the end of his speech, President Joko Widodo congratulated the GMNI at the age of 67 and advised them to continue to be thinkers, thinkers and fighters and to keep fighting for our common ideals, namely political sovereignty, economic independence, cultural personality.

“I congratulate GMNI at 67 years old. “Continue to be a fighter-thinker, a thinker-warrior and keep fighting for our common ideals, namely political sovereignty, economic independence, cultural personality,” he said.

DPP GMNI General Chairman Arjuna Putra Aldino gratefully welcomed President Joko Widodo’s words and messages on GMNI’s 67th anniversary. Arjuna hopes the government will continue to support the student movement which is cohesive against radicalism.

Because according to Arjuna, radicalism is a universal problem for the Indonesian nation, which has an impact on the whole life of the nation and the state, like the growing intolerance of acts of terrorism.

“We would like to thank the President for his messages and remarks. But we hope that the government will actively participate and support the student movement which is cohesive against radicalism. Because radicalism is our common problem, it affects the whole life of the nation and the state, ”said Arjuna

Arjuna also said that his organization (GMNI) had constantly monitored government policies such as criticizing policies considered miserable for Marhaens’ life, such as importing rice to provide education related to vaccination and prevention. of Covid-19 scientifically. This is done so that the Joko Widodo administration remains on the path of sovereignty in politics, either economically independent, has a cultural personality.

“We also constantly criticize whether government policies have a negative impact on the lives of the Marhaen. We are also actively educating those related to Covid-19 scientifically. All of this is done for the good of the community, the nation and the state, ”said Arjuna.

For information, in the series of anniversary events, the DPP GMNI awarded the GMNI Intellectual Awards to a number of GMNI alumni who have an intellectual background, contributing to the movement, to society, as well as to the country and to the nation.

A number of these figures, namely Dr. HRT Sri Soemantri Martosoewignjo, personality of constitutional law, Dr. (HC) H Muhammad Taufiq Kiemas, president of the MPR-RI for the period 2009-2014 who was also the initiator of the 4 pillars of nationality, Professor Cornelis Lay, Indonesian political scientist who is also head of the office of politics and domestic administration in the office of vice president Megawati Soekarnoputri, and chairman of the team of experts and d political experts from the winning team and formulator Joko Widodo-Jusuf Kalla. The same prize was awarded to Ir Bondan Gunawan Sastrosudarmo, former Minister of State at the time of President Abdurrahman Wahid.