The agricultural sector needs urgent reform, striving to free small farmers from the ‘pressure’ of middlemen: PM Modi

the agricultural sector needs urgent reform and modernization, and the Indian government has launched reforms that would free small farmers from the pressure of middlemen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

During its poll campaign in Dharapuram, he invoked the Tamil classic Thirukkural and said respect for farmers was a common theme.

“The world must follow the farmers because agriculture is the base, and the farmers are the backbone of the world because they support all the others who cannot cultivate the land,” he said, citing the To reign.

The Indian government has launched reforms that would free small farmers from the pressure of middlemen, he said. Measurements, including soil health card, Kisan credit card and e-NAM programs, aim to empower farmers.

The Bharatiya Janata party, in its manifesto for the April 6 assembly ballot, announced annual aid of Rs 6,000 for fishermen and farmers, he said.

The agricultural sector is facing water scarcity issues, and to address this, the NDA government has started numerous water conservation efforts, guided by the mantra of per drop more harvest.

Farmers have been helped to transform their farming methods, and “the old irrigation structures are being repaired and new ones are also being built,” he said.

The government launched the Jal Jeevan mission, with the intention of providing water to all households.

To date, nearly 16 rural Lakh households in Tamil Nadu have access to tap water connection. “From farmland to your homes, every effort will be made to ensure adequate water,” the prime minister said.

In another development, the PM stressed that MSMEs are going to be one of the main areas of intervention of the NDA government.

Addressing the election rally in Pondicherry on Tuesday, March 30, he said Rs 14,000 crore had been sanctioned for 3.16 lakh MSME in the state, with nearly 1.5 lakh people directly linked to the sector benefiting from it.

(Disclaimer: Additional general information has been added to this PTI copy for context)