Joe Biden: Infrastructure was a Trump punchline but is a window to the president’s soul





While Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion Covid relief plan, infrastructure effort and an upcoming jobs bill ostensibly tackle targeted policy areas, they have a broader common goal. They form the basis of the president’s effort to craft a generational reorganization of the American economy itself. The Covid bailout, for example, which cleared Congress this month has been hailed by progressives like Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders and independent analysts as the single most important effort to pull millions of people out. Americans of poverty for decades.

Biden’s vision isn’t just for new highways, broadband, and ports. He sees rekindled unions, equally shared GDP growth, easier access to healthcare, equal pay for women, clean energy and better childcare for workers.

“My economic plan is focused on jobs, dignity, respect and community. Together we can, and we will, rebuild our economy,” Biden said in his speech to the Democratic National Convention in August, which explained its basic philosophy.

The ambition of infrastructure and employment projects leaves no doubt about its desire for transformation in an economy that has made the wealthiest even richer over the past 40 years, but which has left the working class as a killer on the ground. roads.

The first includes investments in manufacturing, research and development, climate and transport infrastructure. The second targets child care, paid family leave, health care and education – crucial considerations for American workers, a senior White House official told CNN.

Even the location of Biden’s speech on Thursday – Pittsburgh – sends a message. Steel City, where Biden launched his 2020 White House candidacy, is exactly the kind of gritty blue-collar union stronghold where the president feels at home. But it’s also an example of a city already on track to accomplish what the infrastructure plan seeks to do for the rest of America. It has grown from a post-industrial apocalypse to a center of modern industries, medical technology companies, leading educational institutions and innovation that is now a showcase for economic regeneration.

The president also has a sentimental attachment to the city.

“It’s home,” the native Pennsylvanian told a reporter after walking the city’s Labor Day parade in 2015 in one of his first public appearances after the death of his well-known son. loved Beau from cancer.

“I’m hot. I’m crazy, I’m angry,” Biden told a crowd and vowed to fight for the private workers for a share of the profits from increased productivity.

“Something’s wrong guys … the rules of the game don’t exist,” he yelled in what sounded like the launch of a presidential campaign that never came to fruition, only so that Biden ends up in the White House five years later.

Changing political trends give Biden hope

In a conventional political environment, Biden’s infrastructure plan would likely already be dead when he came to Congress. While he will seek Republican buy-in to the push, his desire to fund part of it through increased corporate taxes and its magnitude will almost certainly frighten any GOPs who are not already engaged in the strategy. of their leadership to deny the new president great victories.

But in the aftermath of the pandemic and thanks to the political sand shift before it hits, Biden’s plan could just about stand a chance – even if it will face the limits of a 50-50 Senate and could testing Democratic unity to breaking point as president. is agitating for the passage of the bill this summer.

Biden clearly established his authority in Washington and bolstered his endorsement with his Covid bailout that included hundreds of millions of dollars in benefits for workers and less well off Americans.

No Republican voted for it, but the bailout bill was widely popular – even with some GOP voters – showing that in the worst domestic crisis since World War II, there is a growing desire for the government to solve the country’s problems.

How Trump helped Biden

Many Democrats might have preferred Biden to pick other issues for his next big political bet, like gun control, climate change, getting rid of Senate filibustering or joining the fight for an in-depth voter reform plan to deal with the Republican suppression of the ballot.

But the infrastructure bill was exactly the kind of measure likely to be widely popular the president seemed to be referring to when he spoke about the importance of political timing last week.

“Presidents who are more successful than I have been successful in large part because they know how to time what they are doing,” Biden said at a White House press conference.

If Biden had waited after an effort to pass the “For the People Act” until after other liberal priority issues, which would likely ignite an irreversible political schism on Capitol Hill, infrastructure reform would not have taken place. no chance.

The president’s push for his $ 2.25 trillion plan could also benefit from indirect help from an unlikely source: former President Donald Trump.

He is not just taking advantage of the incompetence of the former president who left the federal government unable to cope with the waves of coronavirus that have swept the country and destroyed the economy. The former president changed the Republican Party itself in a way Biden could exploit.

Trump’s forays with white working-class Americans and success in fracturing the conservative low-deficit creed have helped soften the classic Republican line of attack against huge Democratic spending and gain it the support of more conservative voters. open to seeing the government solve their problems.

It’s just possible that the United States has reached a rare moment, experienced under President Franklin Roosevelt in the 1930s and Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s, when there is a brief political window for overwhelming government intervention to help Americans. the poorest. At no time since the 1980s has the rampaging capitalism represented by President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher seemed so threatened.

The “centrist era of big government is over,” former President Bill Clinton’s policy, which was designed to sand the soft edges of Reaganism, also seems outdated. And Biden’s aides are now talking openly about how the Obama administration in which he served as vice president was not big enough after the Great Recession and initially made a mistake by indulging in Republicans who really wanted to hamper the presidency in a months-long search for a bipartisan buy. -in.

And like Trump, Biden can speak the language of Americans who believe that the riches of the American economy have been unfairly diverted by wealthy Wall Street barons who have sent their jobs to low-wage economies overseas.

The president’s hymns to the working class, respect for his birthplace of Scranton, Pa., And stories of his bitter struggles may sound hokey. But they are authentic because he was there all his political life.

Biden, like Trump, tapped into anti-globalization and the “fair trade” sentiment popular with the former president’s main supporters.

Even its foreign policy is aimed primarily at promoting the interests of American blue collar workers. While Biden rejects Trump’s contempt for allies and appeasement of tyrants, his central tenet of US withdrawal and home-strength building bears conceptual similarities to Trump.

“Biden doesn’t do ‘America First’ but his policy is ‘Americans First.’ That’s why he was elected,” said Nicholas Dungan, non-resident senior researcher at the Atlantic Council.

At Trump’s White House, officials were repeatedly scheduled to reschedule “Infrastructure Week,” a series of scripted events meant to show that a disruptive and stubborn president could behave normally and get things done. Their plans have always fallen under the influence of Trump’s volcanic temper and the torrent of scandals.

Biden, however, showed during his press conference that he has a solid theory for why he was elected: to solve the problems that hold working and middle-class Americans back.

As formidable political obstacles stand in his way, the centrality of the plan he unveils on Wednesday in his personal and political philosophy will ensure that his engagement on the issue will last long with Trump’s.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos