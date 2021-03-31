PM Imran Khan says no to Sindh government’s ‘complete lockdown’ suggestion





Prime Minister Imran Khan reads a file. Photo: PM Office Twitter account

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday rejected the Sindh government’s recommendation to impose a “full lockdown” across the country for two weeks.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah previously said the government should impose a “full lockdown” across the country for two weeks to stem the spread of the virus.

Reacting to his comments, the prime minister said Pakistan could not afford a full lockdown, adding that the measure would negatively impact daily workers across the country.

He said that, for now, the government would impose smart lockdowns across the country, adding that it was imperative to be even more careful during the third wave of the coronavirus.

Murad calls for “full lockdown” to fight virus

CM Murad previously said a full lockdown was needed in Pakistan to bring the third wave of coronavirus under control.

Lock or don’t, smart lock is nothing, the chief minister said when addressing media in Islamabad.

Sindh’s chief minister told reporters his government believes the center should also ban intercity transport for two weeks. He added that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was dangerous.

I have antibodies but I’m still afraid of the corona[virus], CM Murad said, stressing how dangerous the coronavirus infection was.

He also criticized the ongoing vaccination policy across the country, saying the government had failed to procure the vaccine and instead relied on donations from China.

Pakistan reports more than 4,000 cases

CM Murad’s statement came as Pakistan reported 4,757 cases and 78 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, 43,965 tests were performed across Pakistan, of which 4,757 were positive, a positivity ratio of 10.8%.

Meanwhile, the national tally of positive cases climbed to 667,957, with Sindh leading in the most cases with 265,433. Punjab reported 220,392 cases, 87,055 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57,833 in Islamabad, 19,557 in Balochistan, 12,663 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 5,024 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan will not face ‘complete lockdown’, confirms CNOC chief Asad Umar

A week earlier, Planning Minister Asad Umar had categorically rejected any prospect of a “full lockdown” imposed across the country, saying the government will not undertake the move in an effort to protect livelihoods people.

“Full lockdown is not the solution,” the minister said. “We tried to explain this to people during the first wave [of the coronavirus] but they did not understand. You cannot shut down the whole country and steal people’s livelihoods, ”he added.

Umar, however, had alluded to “targeted interventions”, saying the government was trying to take measures that would not affect people’s livelihoods.

The minister had said the NCOC had identified sensitive areas of the coronavirus to provincial governments. He had said that the implementation of these smart locks was not satisfactory.

