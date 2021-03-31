Politics
Boris Johnson ‘stands in the way of young people who want to end racial inequalities’, says David Lammy
The Prime Minister is standing in the way of young people who want to end racial inequalities in the UK by denying his existence, David Lammy said.
Responding to a new report on race in the UK, which found no evidence of institutional racism in the country despite overt prejudices, Mr Lammy said an entire generation had been disappointed with the government’s choice of divide us rather than fight inequalities.
The Racial and Ethnic Disparities Commission, led by Tony Sewell, concluded there was anecdotal evidence of racism, but said there was no evidence that it was structural.
The report was commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement that rallied last year following the murder of George Floyd.
Shadow Justice Secretary Mr Lammy, who uncovered significant racial bias in the UK justice system in his own 2017 review, said the report could have been a turning point and a time to come together.
Instead, he said, the Government chose to divide us once again and keep us debating the existence of racism rather than doing anything.
Speaking on LBC, the MP for Tottenham said: White and black Brits are dying to turn the page on racism, they work in food banks to support the marginalized, they teach in after-school clubs to raise awareness, they work in rehabilitation centers to end the cycle of disproportionate mass incarceration.
Boris Johnson slammed the door in their face, telling them that they are idealists, that they are wasting their time.
He let down a whole generation of young black and white Britons.
Just as the people marched against South Africa to free Mandela, Margaret Thatcher stood in their way. Just as people gathered and marched to investigate the deaths of Stephen Lawrence and John Major in their own way.
Now young people across the country are coming together and saying yes black lives matter, and guess what Boris Johnson gets in their way.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had called for a racial equality law.
He told reporters: I think what we now need to see is a proper recognition of the depth of this, the structural nature of it, but, most importantly, to follow through on the many, many recommendations that we have had since. many years, whether in business, at the board level, in criminal justice, on the pandemic.
I think at the end of the day we need a racial equality law, which the Labor Party is committed to.
Shadow Secretary for Equality Marsha de Cordova accused Mr Sewell of downplaying institutional racism in a year in which black, Asian and ethnic minorities have died disproportionately as a result of Covid and are now twice as likely to be unemployed.
She said it was an insult to our main workers and bereaved and said government was a choice of choice[ing] statistics. The truth is they have no interest in tackling inequality, she added.
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said the decision to brief the report’s brief lines to reporters overnight, before the full report was released at 11:30 a.m., was deeply disappointing.
The government has received report after report after report sitting on its shelves with recommendations that need to be implemented.
I think they should stop trying to create division and continue to implement these recommendations.
