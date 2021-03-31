Trump campaign staff’s ‘unduly cumbersome’ NDA unenforceable





The deal prohibits campaign workers like Jessica Denson from ever denigrating any member of the Trump family or their companies.

The Donald Trump campaign cannot stop a former staff member from disparaging the former president, or his entire family, or any of their businesses, a New York federal judge said on Tuesday.

Jessica Denson, who worked as a national telephone bank administrator from August to November 2016, has been in multiple disputes with the Trump campaign in open court and arbitration. They focus on the employment contract, she and other campaign workers were forced to sign a contract that contained both nondisclosure and nondisclosure provisions for all members of the Trump family and their families. companies and whether it is void and unenforceable.

The battle began in November 2017 when Denson continued the campaign for sex discrimination, harassment and slander and responded by filing an arbitration complaint that she violated the non-denigration clause by suing. A New York judge dismissed the campaign’s request to force arbitration, and Denson sued in federal court to challenge the legality of the deal. This case went to arbitration, which the campaign began in 2017 without Denson’s “significant” participation.

An arbitrator found Denson breached his contract by posting confidential information in his lawsuit and making derogatory statements on Twitter and GoFundMe and, in December 2018, issued an award of just over $ 49,500 against Denison. The state court upheld the sentence, but it was overturned on appeal and overturned in its entirety.

Next, Denson filed a class arbitration claim with the campaign, and the campaign responded by telling them that if they wanted to bring a class action lawsuit, they had to file their so-called claims in court. “

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe notes that the campaign also filed an arbitration suit against three other workers, including apprentice competitor Omarosa Manigault Newman and Cliff Simms in connection with their books and another staff member who sued a lawsuit for unequal pay based on gender and race.

In the case at issue, the campaign filed a motion to dismiss arguing that Denson lacked standing to bring an action and that the court had already reached the issue of enforceability; and Denson filed a motion for summary judgment arguing that the contract violates his freedom of speech. The court dismissed the dismissal and allowed Denson’s motion for summary judgment.

“Denson does not rely on a hypothetical risk of enforcing the non-disclosure and non-denigration provisions of employment contracts, or even a single past enforcement body,” Gardephe writes. “Rather, she pleaded facts and presented evidence demonstrating a pattern of campaigning conduct, in which the non-disclosure and non-denigration provisions of employment contracts were applied to both Denson and other former campaign workers. This pattern of conduct clearly demonstrates that there is a substantial risk of future action if Denson or other campaign employees speak in a manner that the campaign believes violates the employment contract. “

Gardephe felt that the scope of the nondisclosure agreement was indeed unlimited. It includes 35 categories of information (such as “personal life” and “political and business affairs”) and applies to more than 500 companies with which Trump is affiliated, not including others that may be related to any of the members of his family (including “unnamed spouses, children and grandchildren”).

“The vague, too broad and undefined non-disclosure provisions also make them too onerous,” writes Gardephe. “It is difficult, if not impossible, for Denson or any other Campaign employee to know whether a speech might fall under one of the broad categories of Restricted Information; whether that speech might relate to one of several hundred potential topics. of the nondisclosure provision. or whether this speech may relate to an issue that President Trump will deem confidential. Since these burdens have the effect of chilling the speech of Denson and other former campaign employees on matters of matters of public interest, the non-disclosure provision is detrimental not only to them but also to the general public. “

In short: it is “impossible for Denson to know which speech she has agreed to give up, and there is no possibility of mutual consent.”

Gardephe ruled that the no-denigration provision was unenforceable with similar “enormous scope” and ordered the parties to file a joint letter on how they want to proceed in light of the notice, which is published below .

