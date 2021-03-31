‘If you want to listen to lies …’: Rahul Gandhi’s attack on PM Modi in Assam





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public rally in Assam on Wednesday and accused the prime minister of lying. Gandhi was addressing a rally in Kamrup, state – his third election campaign visit to Assam. “I didn’t come here to lie to you. My name is not Narendra Modi. If you want to listen to lies – about Assam, the farmers, about anything – then turn on your TV, watch it. Narendra Modi face and listen to him. as much as you want. He lies in India every 24 hours, “Gandhi said, as quoted by ANI news agency. The Wayanad MP kicked off his two-day visit to the poll-related state by visiting Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and interacting with worshipers around the temple. In a video shared by Congress’ Twitter account, Gandhi was seen hugging a local and talking to family members amid heightened security. “Congress gave five guarantees to the voters of Assam. We are not the BJP, we keep our promises. Tea plantation workers must remember our guarantee of 365 a day as the minimum wage, ”Gandhi said. The Congress leader is due to address another meeting in the village of Loharkatha Adabari in Barkhetri. Gandhi, who was due to campaign in Assam on Tuesday, was unable to arrive on time due to bad weather and had to post a video asking voters to exercise their right to vote in favor of the Mahajat. He posted his message on Twitter, saying his party will fulfill all of its “five guarantees” when it forms state government. Priyanka Gandhi is also due to visit Assam on Friday. Congress has promised in its “ guarantees ” that it will not allow the implementation of the controversial law amending the Citizenship Act (CAA) in Assam, provide employment for five young lakh, provide 200 electricity units free per month to all households, will provide monthly assistance. of 2,000 to each housewife, in addition to increasing the minimum daily wage for tea garden workers. The first phase of the ballot took place on March 27 with a participation rate of almost 77% and the second phase will take place on Thursday. The ballot for the last phase will take place on April 6 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

