2 US Capitol police officers Sue Trump during the Jan.6 siegeExBulletin





Police officers attempt to repel supporters of President Donald Trump who attempt to cross a police barrier on January 6 at the Capitol in Washington. Two police officers from the U.S. Capitol prosecuted Trump for allegedly inciting the mob that attacked them that day. Julio Cortez / AP .

switch legend Julio Cortez / AP

Julio Cortez / AP

Two U.S. Capitol police officers are suing former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting riots that swept through the Capitol building on January 6.

Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby claim in court documents reviewed by NPR that Trump is responsible for the physical and emotional injuries suffered by officers as a result of the violent riots on Capitol Hill. The insurgency resulted in the deaths of five people.

The lawsuit details the violence suffered by Blassingame and Hemby during the attack on January 6, as well as the physical and emotional toll they continue to suffer.

Lawyers for the officers claim that Trump’s repeated false statements over several months that the 2020 presidential election could be stolen or was ultimately “rigged” motivated would-be insurgents.

Trump “ignited, encouraged, instigated, directed and aided and encouraged” the “insurgent mob” to force their way into the Capitol building to stop the certification of the January 6 election. the plaintiffs and their fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them inside and outside the United States Capitol and causing the injuries. “

The lawsuit says Trump is responsible for the injuries sustained that day by the plaintiffs and other officers from the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Court documents include photos of Trump’s Twitter posts and statements made by the former president during the 2020 campaign questioning the integrity of the U.S. electoral system.

The officers are seeking unspecified damages as part of the lawsuit. The documents indicate that “the amount of the controversy exceeds $ 75,000, not including interest and fees.”

Emotional and physical damage remains

According to the lawsuit, Blassingame was thrown against a stone column as a crowd of people rushed into the crypt of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He hit his spine and the back of his head and was unable to move for a while. . He was called racist insults by the attackers and was repeatedly beaten, according to court documents.

Blassingame was one of eight or nine officers who attempted to protect the crypt as crowds filled the area, according to the lawsuit.

Once he was able to escape to safety, Blassingame remained locked in the House Ways and Means Committee room with members, some of whom were unmasked for hours.

The lawsuit states: “Officer Blassingame was keenly aware that many people in the Ways and Means room were neither masked nor socially removed from the transmission of Covid-19. He had no choice but to stay. in place.”

As Hemby sought to protect the Capitol, he was sprayed on his face and body with chemical irritants that burned his skin.

According to the lawsuit, Hemby was “smashed against the gates on the east side trying to hold back the insurgents. Time and again he tried to tell the insurgents that the gates were opening outward and pressing him against the door would serve no purpose. to nothing”.

Blassingame and Hemby continue to deal with the emotional fallout from the attack. The lawsuit, filed in Washington, DC, says Blassingame is haunted by the memory of being attacked and remains sparked by the sights, sounds and smells of the day’s events.

“The weight on Agent Blassingame was heavy and pervasive. He couldn’t sleep and he couldn’t talk about what had happened, even with his wife and friends,” the lawsuit said.

Hemby still has damage to his left hand and knee as well as his neck and back which requires regular physical therapy.

The lawsuit states, “He continues to sleep poorly and feels hyper-conscious and on high alert during his waking hours.”

