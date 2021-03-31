Tomorrow, Jokowi will inaugurate the Serpong-Cinere toll road





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate Serpong toll-Ciner I Serpong-Pamulang section for 6.5 kilometers (km) and Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road for 14.19 km Thursday (1/4) tomorrow. Both toll roads are part of the Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR II) toll road network. “The hope is that this toll road can work immediately because the community was waiting for it,” PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said in an official statement on Wednesday (31/3). Later, one of the toll gates (GT) will be at Husein Sastranegara for the Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road. Meanwhile on the Serpong-Cinere toll road via GT Pamulang.

The team of experts of the PUPR Minister for Technology, Industry and Environment Endra S. Atmawidjaja added that currently the overall functions of the lead agency have been completed and are functioning well. The construction progress of the Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road is currently 94.08 percent, while the Serpong-Pamulang toll road has been completed. “Stay tuned (finish) at several points such as guardrails and road markings, it does not interfere with the main function of the door-to-door toll road, ”Endra said. The Serpong-Pamulang Toll Road as well as Section II Pamulang-Cinere, which is part of the Serpong-Cinere Toll Road, was constructed at a cost of IDR 2.1 trillion. Later, PT Cinere Serpong Jaya will carry out the concession. “The remaining Pamulang-Cinere section II will later be connected to the Cinere-Jagorawi toll road and the Depok-Antasari toll road, so that it becomes a connected network,” he explained. Currently, Section II Pamulang-Cinere, 3.6 km long, is 86% complete. The hope is that it can be completed soon after section I. Meanwhile, the Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road has been constructed with funds worth IDR 1.96 trillion and will be managed by PT Jasamarga Kunciran Cengkareng (JKC). This toll road consists of four sections, namely section I Kunciran-Tirtayasa for 2.04 km and section II Tirtayasa-Benteng Betawi for 3.52 km. Then section III Betawi-Husein Sastranegara Fortress along 6.57 km and section IV Husein Sastranegara-SS Benda 2.06 km. In total, there will be five toll gates, namely GT Kunciran, GT Tirtayasa, GT Buaran Indah, GT Tanah Tinggi and GT Husein Sastranegara. Then there are three interchanges (SS) namely SS Kunciran, SS Belendung and SS Benda. Later, the Cengkareng-Batu Ceper-Kunciran toll road will be connected to the Kunciran-Serpong toll road which has been operated and inaugurated by Jokowi since December 2019. Not only connecting the areas of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi (Jabodetabek) as they are part of the JORR II toll road, but later it will also be able to travel to West Java. “It’s also another West Java and South Jakarta alternative to Soekarno Hatta Airport,” he concluded. [Gambas:Video CNN] (are / age)













