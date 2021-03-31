Chris Whitty ‘Very Unhappy’ With Boris Johnson After Whitehall Breakup in Covid Row | UK | News





The successful deployment of the vaccine in the UK is raising optimism that the pandemic may soon be defeated. More than 30 million people have now received a vaccine and the first Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive in the UK at the end of April. This is the third of seven vaccines the UK has ordered – and it is expected to receive 17 million doses. However, England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty has warned of complacency as he and his colleagues form the UK’s roadmap in an uncontrolled manner.

Modeling reviewed by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) suggested that even under the most optimistic set of assumptions, at least 30,000 additional COVID-19-related deaths could occur. Professor Whitty maintained that five-week intervals are needed between each step to release the lockdown, adding earlier this month: “All the modeling suggests there is going to be a new outbreak and who will find the people who don’t. have not been vaccinated or where the vaccine has not worked. “Some of them will end up in the hospital and, unfortunately, some will die.” Professor Whitty reportedly clashed with the Prime Minister in February over easing the lockdown.

Mr Johnson’s hopes of quickly reopening schools have met with resistance from Professor Whitty, according to Guardian sources. He was reportedly “very unhappy” that the 10 million children and staff returned to school in England on March 8, although the government denied this and insisted the teacher Whitty was not opposed to any of the options considered. The source added: “Number 10 will come up with a wording of words that Whitty can live with.” Schools were opened on March 8 with all pupils in the UK returning to classrooms. READ MORE: Chris Whitty panics: Boris urged to close border with France

High school and college students have been asked to wear face masks in classrooms where social distancing cannot be maintained. Education unions have warned that more tests on students and wider use of masks “may not be enough” to deal with the increased risk of transmission as schools reopen. Nine unions, representing school leaders, teachers and support staff, called for schools to be given the opportunity to take local action to improve the safety of students and staff. Kevin Courtney, deputy secretary general of the National Education Union (NEU), said last week that face masks should stay in high schools “until science says it’s safe to wear them. remove”. DON’T MISS

He added: “We are concerned that with only two weeks of data, or two and a few weeks of data, it might not be safe to make this decision now and therefore say to remove it after Easter.” More than 125,000 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus, and there have been 4,341,736 laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The UK has recorded 56 more deaths from COVID-19 and 4,040 new cases, according to figures on Tuesday. That was up from 23 deaths and 4,654 infections on Monday, but statistics for Tuesday generally see a spike as weekend updates are added.







