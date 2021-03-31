Facebook to curb hate speech as Indian states go to polls





FILE PHOTO: The flag of India is visible through a 3D printed Facebook logo in this illustration photo, April 8, 2019. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo BENGALURU (Reuters) – Facebook Inc has said it is taking action to tackle hate speech and disinformation in India as the world’s largest democracy begins its elections in several months-long phases in four major states. “We recognize that there are certain types of content, such as hate speech, that could cause imminent harm offline,” the social media giant said in a blog post. here as of March 30. India is Facebook’s largest market by users. Its WhatsApp chat service is among the most popular in the country, with around 500 million users alone. Facebook has been criticized around the world for alleged breaches of hate speech control. In the United States, the social media giant froze political, election and social ads for months to crack down on disinformation and abuse around the November 3 presidential election. In India, the company’s main lobbyist resigned last year after a Wall Street Journal report suggested the way the social media network regulated political content in the country favored ruling party Narendra Modis. Opposition parties questioned the company’s policies in the wake of the report, but the Menlo Park, Calif., Based company argued here that it “remains committed to being an open and transparent platform. “. Elections in the states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Pondicherry are a test of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modis amid a fierce protest by farmers against the new farm laws that sparked an uproar at home and abroad. To reduce the risk of problematic content going viral in these states and potentially inciting violence before or during elections, we will significantly reduce the distribution of content that our proactive detection technology identifies as hate speech or violence and incitement. to likely hate, Facebook said. She also designed Election Day reminders to give voters accurate information and encourage them to share it with their friends on Facebook and WhatsApp, the company said. Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru; Edited by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos