Judge cancels NDAs for ‘unlimited’ Trump campaign staff – Courthouse News Service





The nondisclosure agreements that Trump campaign workers have had to sign cover a wide range of individuals and entities, including Trump’s family, and have no time limit.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Oakland County International Airport Friday, October 30, 2020, in Waterford Township, Mich. (AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

MANHATTAN (CN) The Trump campaign has led staff to sign unreasonably vague nondisclosure agreements, which stretch indefinitely over time and cover virtually all businesses associated with the Trump family, a federal judge said on Tuesday , deeming that the agreement is inapplicable with regard to an old telephone. Bank employee.

The decision revolves around the outcome for Jessica Denson, who continued the campaign to elect Donald Trump for sexual harassment and discrimination in 2018.

This prompted an arbitration in which it was determined that Denson had broken the nondisclosure rules by filing his complaint.

Although the Trump campaign received $ 49,508 plus interest, a Manhattan federal court denied confirmation of the award, which was later overturned by a state appeal division.

Tuesday’s ruling concerns the ensuing Densons class action lawsuit, seeking a judgment stating that the employment contract she signed with the Trump campaign is void.

US District Judge Paul G. Gardephe granted summary judgment to the extent that the non-disclosure and non-disclosure clauses of employment contracts… will be declared invalid and inapplicable to Denson.

Gardephe, a person appointed by George W. Bush, addressed the non-disclosure provision of employment contracts, saying that it was not reasonably precise.

As to the scope of the provision, it is in practice unlimited, the judge wrote in his 36-page opinion.

He noted that the section on confidential information included 35 categories, many of which were vague, such as personal life, relationships, and political and business affairs.

In short, the categories of confidential information are broad and vague enough to cover any information about President Trump and members of his family, Gardephe wrote.

The non-disclosure provision also did not specify a timeframe, continuing indefinitely, and covered a wide range of people and entities.

The provision applies not only to President Trump and his family members, including unnamed spouses, children and grandchildren, Gardephe wrote, but also to any legal entity created in part for the benefit of, or controlled or owned by Trump or a member of his family. .

President Trump himself is affiliated with more than 500 companies and his family members can be affiliated with even more, Gardephe noted.

Speaking through Protect Democracy, one of its backing organizations, Denson on Tuesday called the move in his favor beautiful.

The former president and his campaign are waging an all-out war on truth, aided in large part by unfettered NDAs who have intimidated his workers into silence for eternity, Denson said in a statement.

Today’s beautiful decision reprimands this total censorship, she continued. And I am so grateful that my years of trial resulted in the removal of this illegal barrier to transparency, accountability and justice.

Joe Slaughter, a lawyer at Ballard Spahr LLP, one of the companies representing Denton, said the ruling underscored the limited purposes for which NDAs can be used in New York City.

Organizations can use NDAs to protect legitimate trade secrets and confidential business information, Slaughter said. They can’t use unlimited NDAs to stop employees from saying anything an employer doesn’t like.

The parties are required to inform the court in a joint filing of how they will proceed following the order. A Trump campaign lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

