Cash-strapped Pakistan raises US $ 2 billion to US $ 5 billion in international capital market bonds





Cash-strapped Pakistan raised $ 2.5 billion in five, 10 and 30-year three-dollar bonds on the international capital market, the first such transaction since the government took office led by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018.

The development came a day after Khan dropped Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and appointed Industry and Production Minister Hammad Azhar in his place.

The Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday that it was the first transaction in the international capital market since the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power in August 2018.

In recent weeks, the relaunch of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $ 6 billion program after a year of virtual suspension followed by a $ 1.3 billion commitment from the World Bank has improved investor confidence.

At the same time, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday received a tranche of USD 498.7 million (equivalent to 350 Special Drawing Rights) from the IMF.

The government contracted $ 1 billion in 5-year bonds at 6 percent interest rate, another $ 1 billion in 10-year bonds at 7.375 percent and about $ 500 million in 30-year bonds at a cut-off rate of 8.875 percent, sources from the finance ministry and the debt office told the newspaper.

They said authorities initially gave the banking consortium initial price indications of 6.25%, 7.5% and up to 9% for 5-year, 10-year and 30-year papers, respectively, and that healthy investor response helped reduce returns. on bonds.

Pakistan last raised $ 2.5 billion in international bonds in November 2017. This included a 5-year Islamic 5-year soukuk of $ 1 billion at 5.625% and another $ 1.5 billion in 10-euro bonds. years at 6.875%.

As such, the three five-, 10- and 30-year international capital market bonds contracted on Tuesday were relatively expensive compared to the 2017 papers.

Debt Management Bureau chief executive Abdul Rehman Warraich said bankers in the deal had blocked the Pakistani government from commenting on the deal.

Another official said this was because the new finance minister, Hammad Azhar, wanted to declare his victory himself on Wednesday in a live press conference.

Authorities have remained quiet on the issue since the banks were hired for the transaction a few months ago.

Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan, Standard Chartered, Credit Suisse and BOC International were the organizers of the transaction.

Authorities initially targeted up to $ 2 billion in bonds, but decided to go for a higher kill to encourage investor participation and the cancellation of up to $ 1 billion in the soukouk. Islamic law following a controversy over the allocation of the F-9 park to Islamabad as collateral. .

It was not immediately clear whether the government would be ready for the Islamic bond anytime soon, as new properties have yet to be appraised.

One of the reasons for the encouraging response from investors was also Dr Shaikh’s decision to exempt investors from these 30 percent income tax obligations. The Federal Cabinet had approved the tax exemption on sovereign bonds.

Earlier today, New York-based Fitch Rating, one of the three major international rating agencies, assigned Pakistani dollar bonds a B-negative rating with Stable Outlook, according to another report in Dawn.

Cash-strapped Pakistan’s economic woes have worsened further due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Khan’s government is arranging funding from global bodies, including the International Monetary Fund, to weather the crisis.

(PTI)

