



Turkey’s highest court refuses to hear appeal from expelled MP Turkey’s highest court on Wednesday refused to hear an appeal from a prominent pro-Kurdish lawmaker against his expulsion from parliament on terrorism charges linked to a social media post. This month, Parliament stripped Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of his seat after he was found guilty of “spreading terrorist propaganda” on social media. The offending post, which could see him jailed for two and a half years, contained an article in which banned Kurdish militants who have led a deadly insurgency for decades, called on the government to take a step towards peace. Gergerlioglu angered the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by shedding light on human rights violations that are being ignored by mainstream Turkish media, including strip searches of women in detention. The Constitutional Court said on Wednesday that it had no jurisdiction to rule on Gergerlioglu’s appeal, state news agency Anadolu reported. Gergerlioglu tweeted that he now intends to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. Protesters holding an HDP banner and flags during a march in Istanbul. In an attempt to divide and weaken the opposition, President Erdogan hopes that a Turkish court will accept an indictment to ban the HDP for its alleged links to the banned Kurdish PKK. Turkey’s highest court is also due to decide on Wednesday whether or not to accept an indictment to ban the HDP for its alleged links with the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The Turkish government claims that the HDP, the third largest party in parliament, is the political front of the PKK, which the party denies. The PKK is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies, and has been leading an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. A high-level prosecutor this month filed an indictment in the Constitutional Court with the ultimate goal of dissolving the HDP and banning 687 party members from engaging in politics for five years. The attempt to ban the party met with a legal snag on Tuesday when a rapporteur for the special tribunal concluded that the prosecutor’s file had “gaps” regarding the identity and roles of some of the defendants. The court now has the option of returning the indictment for further work or accepting it and allowing the prosecutor to amend his case during the trial, Turkish television NTV said. (AFP) Learn more about this topic

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos