Report claims Britain is a model of racial equality





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain should be seen as a role model for other predominantly white countries, but there is still a long way to go, a racial inequality review said on Wednesday, a finding that sparked fury critics who called it money laundering. The Racial and Ethnic Disparities Commission report was commissioned by the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson after numerous Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests last summer, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody. United States. Simply put, we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities, said Tony Sewell, the committee chairman, in a foreword to the report. Barriers and disparities exist, they are varied and, ironically, very few of them are directly related to racism. Too often racism is the catch-all explanation and can simply be implicitly accepted rather than explicitly considered. The BLM movement, which has seen tens of thousands of Britons join the protests, has led Britain, like other Western countries, to take a closer look at race relations and its colonial past, with activists demanding action to end structural prejudices. At the time, protest organizers said Johnsons’ choices for the commission did not represent their point of view and should be replaced because those named, like Sewell, a black education consultant, did not believe that Britain had a problem with institutional racism. Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer said he was disappointed with the report, while campaigners called it whitewashing at the initiative of the Johnsons Conservative government to cover up deep-rooted issues, such as why black people were nine times more likely to be arrested and searched by police. Another total whitening. While the Tories congratulate each other, their report only rolls back racial inequalities even further, Labor lawmaker Bell Ribeiro-Addy said on Twitter. Ignoring the deep racial disparities that plague people in British society is getting us nowhere. Halima Begum, head of the racial equality think tank Runnymede Trust, told BBC TV: All it is is whitewash and a script that was written at 10 Downing Street. The report says open and outright racism persists, especially online, and that Britain is not yet a post-racial equal opportunities society. But he found that geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion were more important factors in life chances than the existence of racism. He highlighted the educational attainment of ethnic minority groups as demonstrating that institutional racism was not to blame for the disparities, pointing out that black Africans performed better than black Caribbean and white people. The country has come a long way in 50 years and the success of a large part of the ethnic minority population in education and, to a lesser extent, in the economy, should be seen as a model for other countries. majority white, the commission said. It made 24 recommendations, including ending the use of the acronym BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) due to the differences in the experience of minorities. Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden; Edited by Alison Williams

