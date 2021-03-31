Politics
‘Hydrogen will be the linchpin’ as Sinopec targets net zero emissions by 2050
Sinopec, China’s second-largest energy company, aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 a decade ahead of the 2060 net zero emissions target set by Chinese President Xi Jinping last September.
The company’s new target for net zero emissions by 2050 is important because Sinopec is the world’s largest refiner, with a nominal crude distillation capacity exceeding 6 million barrels per day.
Hydrogen will be a key part of the picture as Sinopec shifts to cleaner energy sources, the company said.
It will also implement other measures to reduce its carbon footprint, including low-carbon production of refined products, with net zero emissions as the ultimate goal in the refining process, said Zhang Yuzhuo, chairman of Sinopec.
Hydrogen will be the linchpin of Sinopecs’ efforts to develop new energy, he said.
Green and gray hydrogen
The company plans to develop green hydrogen projects, which will use renewable energy and electrolysis to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.
Sinopec will build 1,000 gaseous hydrogen filling stations over the next five years, up from 10 currently, as part of a larger plan to become China’s largest hydrogen company, Zhang told investors on the week. -end last.
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are expected to be used during the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. The Yanshan project is already supplying 500 kilograms of hydrogen to Beijing via hydrogen fuel cells, according to Zhang.
Sinopec has also signed a letter of intent with Enze Haihe Fund and Cummins Chinas, a leading provider of power turbine solutions to work on projects involving the production of green hydrogen.
It is unclear how much green hydrogen the company is targeting and the timeline for development, as it is still working out the details of its plan.
Sinopec’s current hydrogen development projects in China rely on hydrogen units built at three large integrated refining-chemicals plants Yanshan Petrochemical, Guangzhou Petrochemical and Gaoqiao Petrochemical, as well as the hydrogen by-product of its massive refining units.
Last year, the company produced 350 tonnes of gray hydrogen gas from refinery units, which represented 14% of the total gray hydrogen produced in the country. Gray hydrogen is hydrogen produced from fossil fuels without capturing or storing the resulting carbon emissions.
The company is building naphtha reforming and cracking units that will produce gray hydrogen at its Yanshan petrochemical complex in Beijing with a production capacity of 2,000 cubic meters per hour of uncompressed hydrogen gas.
Carbon capture
Sinopec’s goal of net zero by 2050 follows that of national oil giant China National Petroleum Corporation, China’s largest energy producer, which has also announced its goal of zero net carbon dioxide emissions by ‘by 2050.
In addition to its hydrogen ambitions, Sinopec promotes the recovery and use of high concentration CO2 waste gas from refining and chemical operations.
The company aims to reduce its methane emissions from oil and gas production by 50% by 2025 and has launched a pilot program to build a carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) base in the eastern province of Jiangsu in China.
Sinopec Nanjing Chemical in Nanjing City, Jiangsu, together with Sinopec Huadong Petroleum Bureau, which operates the Jiangsu oil field, have already installed two carbon capture and storage (CCS) units with an annual capacity of 100,000 tons.
Both units capture carbon dioxide emitted by synthetic ammonia units and coal-gas units. CO2 is reinjected into oil reservoirs to improve oil recovery in the Jiangsu field.
Sinopec said it would increase the capacity of CSC of the Jiangsu pilot project to 1 million tons by 2025.
Forests to offset certain emissions
Sinopec is also working on biological solutions to offset carbon emissions by creating forests.
At the Shengli oil field in eastern China’s Shandong Province, Sinopec has planted more than one million trees in an area of 15,333 square meters. They can offset 5,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.
Shengli, which currently produces 460,000 bpd of oil, emitted 8.04 million tonnes of CO2 last year, up from 8.66 million tonnes in 2019. Shengli aims to further reduce its emissions by 20% by 2025.
