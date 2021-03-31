Politics
Iriana Jokowi and Puan Maharani Achieve Inspirational Women in the Economy 2021
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and President of the DPR Puan Maharani won the “Iconomics Inspiring Women 2021” award. Iriana and Puan won awards along with several other inspiring women.
“Gender equality and the empowerment of women are at the heart of many countries. The existence of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of whose goals is to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women, will require the commitment of all parties to achieve them. Sustainable development with a gender perspective uses several indicators, including the Gender Development Index (IPG) and the Gender Empowerment Index (IDG), ”said Economics Founder and CEO Bram Suryo Putro at the opening of the awards ceremony in Jakarta on Wednesday (3/31/2021).
It is said that women have an important role in the dynamics of development in various sectors. The involvement of women in various sectors shows an increasing trend. Indeed, the commitments of many companies offer more space to women, especially in strategic positions.
In Indonesia, Bram said, more and more women have held important positions and roles, both in government, institutions and businesses. Of course, this is good news for Indonesia.
However, the emergence of these great women must be accompanied by inspiration. They too must become model. Not only great women are needed in Indonesia, but there must be more and more women able to inspire both women and men.
“The economy as a communication and research entity really supports the birth of great women who inspire. Therefore, Iconomics pays tribute to women through “Iconomics Inspiring Women 2021”, ”said Bram.
It was said that the award was recognition from Economics to the best female leaders, founders or directors of Indonesia 2020 who actively contributed to the institutions in which they were active and became an inspiration to many people.
“This award should be able to inspire leaders, founder, and women administrators in Indonesia to be able to formulate business and political strategies based on their characteristics and strengths as female figures facing issues during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and post-pandemic period Bram said.
To determine the elected woman leader, the Economics research team conducted research and relied on media monitoring data for the period January to February 2021. The general criteria for the election were women of Indonesian nationality, having worked in the same / similar sector for at least 3 years, and have not been involved in any case law or violation of the law.
Meanwhile, the elected personalities are women who have seven criteria and benefits. First, inspire others through hard work, ideas, and hard work, as well as nationally recognized accomplishments. Second, to be able to show passion and commitment, as well as differentiating values.
Third, successfully demonstrate years of leadership and success in their field. Fourth, he is known to have a distinguished personality and a track record in community development.
Fifth, a figure which is widely known and considered capable of contributing to the advancement of the internal business processes of the institution so that it has a positive impact on the progress / profitability of the company. Sixth, he is known to have innovations or encourage change which can disrupt the business carried out as usual.
“Finally, he is known as a personality who has new ideas or thoughts that have a positive impact on his field of activity, both in the industrial environment and in the surrounding community,” said Bram.
Source: BeritaSatu.com
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]