Iriana Jokowi and Puan Maharani Achieve Inspirational Women in the Economy 2021

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and President of the DPR Puan Maharani won the “Iconomics Inspiring Women 2021” award. Iriana and Puan won awards along with several other inspiring women.

“Gender equality and the empowerment of women are at the heart of many countries. The existence of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), one of whose goals is to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women, will require the commitment of all parties to achieve them. Sustainable development with a gender perspective uses several indicators, including the Gender Development Index (IPG) and the Gender Empowerment Index (IDG), ”said Economics Founder and CEO Bram Suryo Putro at the opening of the awards ceremony in Jakarta on Wednesday (3/31/2021).

It is said that women have an important role in the dynamics of development in various sectors. The involvement of women in various sectors shows an increasing trend. Indeed, the commitments of many companies offer more space to women, especially in strategic positions.

In Indonesia, Bram said, more and more women have held important positions and roles, both in government, institutions and businesses. Of course, this is good news for Indonesia.

However, the emergence of these great women must be accompanied by inspiration. They too must become model. Not only great women are needed in Indonesia, but there must be more and more women able to inspire both women and men.

“The economy as a communication and research entity really supports the birth of great women who inspire. Therefore, Iconomics pays tribute to women through “Iconomics Inspiring Women 2021”, ”said Bram.

It was said that the award was recognition from Economics to the best female leaders, founders or directors of Indonesia 2020 who actively contributed to the institutions in which they were active and became an inspiration to many people.

“This award should be able to inspire leaders, founder, and women administrators in Indonesia to be able to formulate business and political strategies based on their characteristics and strengths as female figures facing issues during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and post-pandemic period Bram said.

To determine the elected woman leader, the Economics research team conducted research and relied on media monitoring data for the period January to February 2021. The general criteria for the election were women of Indonesian nationality, having worked in the same / similar sector for at least 3 years, and have not been involved in any case law or violation of the law.

Meanwhile, the elected personalities are women who have seven criteria and benefits. First, inspire others through hard work, ideas, and hard work, as well as nationally recognized accomplishments. Second, to be able to show passion and commitment, as well as differentiating values.

Third, successfully demonstrate years of leadership and success in their field. Fourth, he is known to have a distinguished personality and a track record in community development.

Fifth, a figure which is widely known and considered capable of contributing to the advancement of the internal business processes of the institution so that it has a positive impact on the progress / profitability of the company. Sixth, he is known to have innovations or encourage change which can disrupt the business carried out as usual.

“Finally, he is known as a personality who has new ideas or thoughts that have a positive impact on his field of activity, both in the industrial environment and in the surrounding community,” said Bram.

Source: BeritaSatu.com