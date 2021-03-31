House panel releases new details on Trump administration’s Covid contracts





What the documents say: A memo obtained by the committee and sent by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro in March 2020 warned that the then isolated cases of Covid-19 would turn into a very serious public health emergency and lamented that the movement was slow. to prepare. The memo advised the president to consolidate national supply chains for PPE and accelerate the development of diagnostics and therapies.

In the months that followed, according to other documents the committee released on Wednesday, Navarro and other senior officials and outside advisers pushed federal agencies to award non-competitive contracts for pharmaceutical ingredients and other supplies. to recently formed companies with political ties to the Trump Administration.

One deal under investigation is a $ 354 million contract awarded to the Phlow Corporation, a first-time government contractor who had formed months before receiving the funds. It was the largest contract ever awarded by BARDA, and it followed a series of emails from Navarro to agency executives in March 2020.

Phlow needs to be given the green light as soon as humanly possible … Please move this puppy around in Trump’s time, he wrote. In a subsequent post, he said: My head will explode if this contract is not immediately approved.

Steven Hatfill, an assistant assistant professor at George Washington University and linked to White House political adviser Stephen Bannon, was also involved in negotiating the contract, the committee said.

The panel is also investigating a $ 3 million federal contract awarded to a company formed by former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Fuentes to provide respiratory masks to the Navajo Nation through the services of Indian health. The Fuentes company received the contract only 11 days after its creation.

When the respirator masks were delivered, IHS determined they were not suitable for use in a medical or surgical environment, the committee wrote, requesting additional records detailing how the contract was negotiated.

Why it matters: Trump administrations contracting with Covid came under intense scrutiny last year. A $ 765 million loan plan to Eastman Kodak to switch to the production of drug ingredients was scuttled after suspicious stock transactions on the eve of the loans announcement prompted the US International Development Finance Corp to quote ” recent allegations of wrongdoing “.

But Democrats in charge of the Capitol Hill watch panels say there is still more to be discovered, in part because the Trump administration has not responded to requests for documents. Republicans on the committees complain that the panels are focusing too much on the past and failing to hold the Biden administration accountable.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos