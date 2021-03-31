Pakistan and India resume limited trade after 2 years





ISLAMABAD, KARACHI

Pakistan on Wednesday approved imports of cotton, yarn and sugar from India, resuming trade with New Delhi after nearly two years.

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar told a press conference in the capital Islamabad after a meeting of the Economic Coordination Council, a leading decision-making body, that he was allowing imports of certain products from turkey.

“Sugar prices in India are around 15% to 20% lower than in Pakistan, so we have allowed the import until June 30, 2021,” Azhar said.

The private sector has authorized imports of 500,000 tonnes of sugar from India, he added.

However, he explained that the authorization for these goods only lasts until June.

The move came after recent exchanges of letters between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

In a congratulatory message for March 23, Pakistan Day, Modi said his country wanted “cordial relations with the Pakistani people.”

Responding to Modi’s message on Tuesday, Khan said his people also want “peaceful and cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India.”

Welcoming the move, Mohammad Jawed Bilwani, president of the Pakistan Garment Association, said the essential cotton and yarn imports from India will help boost the country’s crucial textile industry.

“Pakistan’s cotton production has gradually declined by 50% in recent years, which has severely affected the textile industry and 40 related sub-industries,” Bilwani told Anadolu news agency.

Currently, he said Pakistan produces just over 7 million bales of cotton annually, up from 15 million bales a decade ago.

Under these circumstances, he said India was the best option to import the commodities, which are cheaper and closer than other countries ”.

Textiles and related industries, including clothing, account for around 70% of the South Asian state’s exports.

Suspension of trade in Kashmir in 2019

In 2019, Pakistan suspended all exports and trade relations and downgraded diplomatic relations with India after New Delhi’s decision to remove Kashmir’s special status under Indian administration.

Previously, this ban was only limited to Israel, with which Pakistan has no diplomatic or trade relations.

The two neighbors, however, agreed last month to honor the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) – a de facto border that divides the scenic Himalayan region between the two countries. .

Disputed region

Kashmir is owned in part by India and Pakistan and claimed both in full. A small part of Kashmir is also owned by China.

Since their partition in 1947, the two countries have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – including two over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have fought against Indian rule for independence or unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights groups, thousands of people have been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

