Preparing Kertajati airport to become a TNI, Police and BNPB aeronautical workshop, BIJB collaborates with GMF





BANDUNG, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed Kertajati International Airport to be the location maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) government-owned aircraft, both TNI / Polri and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). PT Bandarudara Internasional West Java (BIJB) Director Salahudin Rafi has admitted that he will immediately prepare an MRO facility in line with the completion of the Cisumdawu toll road project which is expected to be completed in 2021. Following this directive, Rafi said, PT BIJB will cooperate with PT Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) to determine funding or investors. “Kertajati Airport remains an international airport, which serves Umrah and Hajj, national and international freight, then while waiting for the generation of passengers, efforts are made to accelerate the construction and operation of the MRO to serve the TNI / Polri and BNPB planes in accordance with the direction of the President and the Governor, ”Rafi said in a statement. officially, Wednesday (3/31/2021). Also read: Kertajati International Airport will operate for aircraft maintenance Rafi also confirmed that the president’s decision was not to take over the authority of PT BIJB. However, this is part of the cooperation that was signed by the West Java provincial government and Garuda Indonesia on February 23. “The demand for this MRO will come from TNI / Polri and BNPB. We just need to formulate financing and development, whether it is with investors or banks, ”he said. To achieve this, continued Rafi, PT BIJB has developed an area of ​​67 hectares. According to him, the development of MRO can be accelerated in one year with the operation of the Cisumdawu toll road. “The MRO is not complicated, the human strength is important, the GMF already has the human resources and the certification for the MRO. BIJB is preparing the ground according to the master plan. Thus, we built MRO in addition to serving TNI / Polri aircraft, as well as general services, that is to say all the civil and commercial flights that we serve in Kertajati, ”said Rafi. Also read: Ridwan Kamil, called Kertajati, will be a maintenance location for Indonesian Air Force planes In addition, Rafi confirmed that BNPB will make Kertajati Airport the base for disaster forest firefighting planes starting this year. BNPB has so far parked its planes in Subang, Malaysia. According to him, the government’s decision to establish an MRO in Kertajati has made BNPB no longer worried about aircraft maintenance problems. “BNPB is happy, if the MRO already exists, in particular for the maintenance of the fire-fighting helicopters. This presidential decree makes all the plans that have been prepared by the various related parties, ”he said.

