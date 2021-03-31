Narendra Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan two sides of the same coin: Jairam Ramesh





Attacking the ruling BJP and LDF, led by CPI (M) in Kerala, Chief Congressman Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were two sides of the coin. the same medal. He also criticized Vijayan and said it was impossible to keep the democratic spirit of the state with him as the head of government. MP Rajya Sabha, who was in Kerala campaigning for the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the state, said people should vote for his party because it is only through a victory in Kerala that the Congress party will become strong nationally. “Kerala needs to keep its traditions and democratic spirit and with this Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) it is simply impossible because this Chief Minister and Mr Narendra Modi are two sides of the same coin.” “Why should the people of Kerala vote for the Congress Party? First of all, a vote for Congress is a vote for the UDF and Democracy. The only party that can take on Modi and the BJP at the Center is the Congress party, “Ramesh told reporters. . Only the Congress Party can replace Modi in 2024 and save India and its secular and democratic traditions, he said. “And it is only through a victory in Kerala that the Congress party will become strong at the national level. The relaunch of Congress to fight Modi will start from Kerala. A vote for Congress and UDF on April 6 (day poll) is a vote for an alternative to Modi and BJP at the Center in 2024, “said the former Union minister. “It is clear that India as we have known it, India of Gandhi, India of Tagore, India of Narayana Guru, India of Ambedkar, India of Nehru will not survive. to another term of Modi and Shah in 2024, “he said. Ramesh said the left had disappeared in Tripura and West Bengal and could not confront Modi. “By voting for the UDF and Congress on April 6, you will strengthen Congress at the national level and the only national force that can challenge the BJP, which can provide an alternative to the BJP is the Congress party,” he added. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos