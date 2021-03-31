Xi insists on learning CPC history in article to be published tomorrow

An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on learning about the history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will be published on Thursday.

The article by Xi, also secretary general of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in the seventh issue of Qiushi Journal, the flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article emphasizes the importance of learning the history of the CPC as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

He hopes that all Party members will learn from history, so that the Party can better serve the people and lead the country to fully build a modern socialist country.

According to the article, the year 2021 comes at a critical time when the first century-old goal of completely building a moderately prosperous society in all respects is over, as a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country begins.

He calls for an improvement in the education of Party history, as this learning will help ensure that the CCP stays true to its original aspiration and the process of advancing the historic cause of national rejuvenation.

The article raised demands for Party history education by urging members to improve their political awareness with innovative theories, deepening their awareness of Party principles to ensure that the Party retains its characteristics. original, summarizing the historical experience to improve their anti-risk capabilities and strengthening unification.

The article also calls for the search for substantial results in the field of education.