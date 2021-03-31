Rishi Sunak says September lockout of circuit break was not a clear case





R ishi Sunak admitted he was opposed to a cutout lockout in September, insisting there was no clear case for doing so. Last year, ministers were accused of ignoring scientific advice after Sage (Scientific Advisory Panel for Emergencies) recommended at a September 21 meeting that a lockdown should be implemented to slow the spread of Covid-19. In an interview with the ITV, Robert Peston, the Chancellor also said that all decisions made were ultimately those of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. When asked if he would admit to opposing the lockdown recommendation, he replied: Just remember my work. These are tough decisions to make and that’s why we assess all of these factors. And at the time it was not a clear case READ MORE The job of everyone in Cabinet is to provide the Prime Minister with the best possible advice in their area of ​​expertise. The same way you would expect the education secretary to talk about the impact on children’s education and learning. And you would expect me to speak in my work of the impact on people’s jobs and livelihoods and ultimately things that are bad for the economy are also bad for our health in the long run. term and our ability to fund things like the NHS. And these things have to go into the decision. These are tough decisions to make and that’s why we assess all of these factors. And at the time, it was not a clear matter. Mr Sunak said the trade-offs around decision-making should not be underestimated. He said: I think all of these decisions, at the end of the day, are what the Prime Minister makes. < style="display:block;padding-top:63.65%"/> Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak / PA wire These are incredibly difficult decisions to make. And I’ve seen him day after day for a year, struggling with these things like only he can. And our job around the cabinet table is to bring all of our different perspectives to cabinet for which departments were responsible. And he has to weigh these things and these are extremely tough decisions and I don’t think we should underestimate, you know, the tradeoffs involved in all of these things. But overall, I think, as seen now with the rollout of the vaccine, people can look forward to, with confidence and optimism, the safe reopening of our economy and our country. And slowly get our lives back to normal. Asked about the prospect of a rapid economic recovery from the impact of the pandemic, the Chancellor said: I have no doubts that they were in a good position to recover strongly. And also, in part to the vaccine rollout, which is going very well and which allows us to take these steps to safely reopen our economy in the weeks and months to come. The Chancellor called this crisis evil at every turn And I know that while we are doing this, the companies are eager to leave. And I hope that the support we gave them got them through this period. And now, once they’re open again, we can hope to get things back to them. Phantom Chancellor Anneliese Dodds criticized Mr Sunak for his comments, saying he misjudged the crisis at every turn. It’s an amazing confession from the Chancellor, she said. We have it in black and white: he has rejected scientific advice on the need for a circuit breaker to control the virus and save lives and he is trying to blame the Prime Minister. From failing to support self-isolation and providing decent sick pay, sending workers back to office earlier and delaying the fall lockdown, the chancellor has called this crisis bad. at every turn. This is one of the reasons we have the worst economic crisis of any major economy.

