Time to overtake the international organization of the Turkish Council: Turkey





ISTANBUL The Turkish Council has gained enough global reputation to be dubbed an international organization, the Turkish president said on Wednesday. Addressing the Turkish Council meeting via video link at the Vahdettin pavilion in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said cooperation groups have grown in importance in the face of the changes the world is experiencing. "The Turkish Council, which has completed its institutionalization in 12 years, enjoys a great international reputation. I think it is time to call it an international organization," he said. "We hope to take a decision on this issue at the summit in Turkey," he added. Erdogan stressed that providing an uninterrupted connection with Europe through the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor Initiative, soon to be called Middle Corridor, will also increase the strategic value and prosperity of Turkish countries. He also called for accelerating the work carried out in this area within the Council and for speeding up negotiations to finalize the international agreement on combined transport of goods. Turkey stands by Azerbaijan by all means Erdogan also congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Nagorno-Karabakh. He recalled that 63 of the 67 mosques in the Nagorno-Karabakh region had been destroyed and churches ruined. "I attach great importance to the return of all our fellow refugees to their lands by reviving this region of Azerbaijan," he said. The Turkish leader said it was important that they continue to support Azerbaijan by all means for the protection and revival of Turkish works in Karabakh. "We hope that we will celebrate another festival in Shusha as soon as possible when we visit it after Eid al-Fitr," he added. Include Turkish Cypriots in the activities of the Turkish Council Turkish Cypriots are an integral part of the Turkish world, Erdogan said, and called for solidarity with them. The president said he believed the Turkish Cypriots would not be denied the assistance necessary to lift the injustices and embargoes they have been subjected to for years. "The participation of the Turkish Cypriot people in the activities of the Turkish Council such as culture, education, science and sports will help to alleviate the effects of isolation," he added. The 8th Turkish Council summit is expected to be held in Istanbul on November 12, 2021 depending on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Erdogan said. The Turkish Council, or Cooperation Council of Turkish Speaking States, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching objective of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkish speaking states. The council consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as observer state. * Writing by Havva Kara Aydin and Dilara Hamit







