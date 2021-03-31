Relief for technicians: freeze on H-1B visas imposed by Donald Trump expires





In a move that would cheer Indian technicians looking for careers in the United States, the H-1B visa ban will expire today. The ban was imposed by former President Donald Trump last year. The new administration led by Joe Biden is expected to let the ban expire as part of the overall plan to change immigration laws.

President Trumps Travel Ban (PP 10052, the Travel Ban), who had sought to ban the entry of certain foreign nationals into the United States on H-1B, L-1 and J-1 visas (including their persons at charge), was issued in June 2020 and was originally scheduled to expire on December 31, 2020. But the travel ban has been extended until March 31, 2021.

The proclamation listed some exceptions, but for the most part, the ban applied to applicants seeking to enter the United States on a new H-1B, L-1, or J-1 visa. This travel ban largely affected H-1B applicants subject to the 2021 fiscal year cap who had approved petitions but were unable to apply for the H-1B visa stamped due to the ban restrictions.

As a result, all of the thousands of Indians who had been approved for H-1B business visas for fiscal 2021 and could have started working in the United States from October 1, 2020, were not eligible for apply for H-1B visas.

They have been waiting for several months, ostensibly creating great losses for their sponsoring employers, who could have started using their services and increasing their income in the United States, said Poorvi Chothani, managing partner of Law Quest, a global immigration agency. and Indian labor law. solidify.

While the Biden administration has yet to release an update, extension or guidance regarding this ban, it looks like it will no longer extend the ban. Therefore, unless President Biden announces anything today (U.S. Time), the travel ban will no longer apply or be in effect as of April 1.

This is good news for Indian IT companies (especially as their US arms sponsor thousands of tech workers with H-1B visas) as it means that applicants who were subject to the travel ban could now request a stamp from the US consulates. (subject to each consulate’s current processes, Covid-related limitations and procedures), Chothani said. Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at KS Legal and Associates, said the imposition of the Trump administration’s most wanted H-1B visa freeze has disrupted the lives of many Indian technicians and US tech companies. With this freeze expiring today, it reveals a sense of renewed optimism among immigrants under the tutelage of the Biden administration. In addition, the recently proposed bills make it easier to unify families, and Indian workers representing a share of lions in the category of H1b via holders are likely to be the main beneficiaries, Chandwani said.

Meanwhile, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the completion of the H-1B cap lottery process for fiscal year 2022. They announced that they had received enough electronic registrations to meet the quota. H-1B from 85,000.

