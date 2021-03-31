Chinese navy commander says country’s navy still falls short of other major navies





The People’s Liberation Army (PLAN) Navy is the weakest link in China’s armed forces, PLA Major General Luo Yuan (retired) said. The PLA is the military arm of the ruling Chinese Communist Party. It has five main branches which include Air Force, Land Force, Navy, Rocket Force, and Strategic Support Force. In China, the majority of military units are assigned to one of the five theater commands depending on geographic location. According to Statista, a market and consumer data company, currently China the largest armed forces globally by active duty military personnel, followed by India, the United States, North Korea, Russia, Pakistan, South Korea and Iran. According to retired PLA general Luo Yuan, the statistics are in line with today’s reality, as there is no significant gap between China, Russia and the United States . From a military perspective, the gap between my country and the United States and Russia is actually not that big, Luo said. However, there is a clear divide between the three nations when it comes to the strength of the navies, he told Chinese portal Sohu. “Although my country’s military strength has improved dramatically in recent years, there is still a clear gap between China and the United States and Russia.” Although our country is recognized by every country in the world in terms of military, our country is far inferior to the United States and Russia in terms of navy. Throughout Chinese history, we will find that the development of my country’s navy is not smooth, said Luo. In 2018, President Xi Jinping said China’s need to build a powerful navy was very urgent. According to predictions carried out by the United States Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), China will dramatically increase the number of its navies over the next several years, with a total of around 400 combat force ships. However, despite the predictions, Luo believes the gap will still be large. Although China has attached great importance to the development of the navy since the founding of the People’s Republic of my country, and many advanced ships have been developed, but whether it is the number of ships or the navy’s competence in the real fight, there is a big gap between my country and the United States and Russia, said Luo. Authors’ profile Follow EurAsian Times on Google News

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos