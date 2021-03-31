Independent central bank favors Pakistans, says ex-governor





A new law allows the State Bank of Pakistan to say no if Islamabad comes asking for funds.

An intense debate is raging in Pakistan over a bill that aims to give the central bank unprecedented autonomy and make it difficult for the government to print new banknotes to meet its expenses.

Critics say the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Law 2021, which is due for debate in parliament, is being pushed at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is helping Islamabad with a loan of 6 billion dollars.

At the heart of the debate is a proposal that makes fighting inflation the central role of the central bank instead of funding government-sponsored credit programs.

Targeting inflation is a priority for central banks around the world, says Salim Raza, a career banker who led the SBP from 2009 to 2010.

But other countries “may make inflation targeting just like any other responsibility,” a luxury Pakistan does not have, he told TRT World.

“Inflation in Pakistan is 8.7%, compared to 2.5% on the world average. We are therefore a country with high inflation. ”

The amendment to the law allows the central bank to stop providing credit to the government, which in turn would be forced to cut spending or fill the deficit with tax revenues.

“The entire government budget strategy and management needs a massive overhaul. If you allow him to continue borrowing from the State Bank, this review will be postponed, ”says Raza.

Under pressure from the IMF, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has already taken the difficult decision to increase electricity tariffs and cancel tax exemptions for certain sectors.

“It is necessary to fight inflation in Pakistan because the government has had an easy passage of funds from the State Bank. It has not applied fiscal policy as it should, ”says Raza. A central bank must print new banknotes to finance the government budget, which increases the money supply and causes inflation.

Successive governments have relied on borrowing from the central bank to meet fiscal needs instead of trying to stop the financial drain from state-run entities like Pakistan International Airlines, for example.

Many Pakistanis see high inflation as their main concern in the absence of adequate social security systems. (AP Archive)

The pandemic dilemma

While the Covid-19 pandemic has deflected economic projections, the recent resumption of the IMF program after a long one-year gap has helped the Pakistani rupee gain against the dollar.

This week, Islamabad also comfortably raised $ 2.5 billion via an international bond issue.

But the proposal to give more power to the central bank, which will have full freedom to raise interest rates, comes at a time when governments around the world have cut rates to revive their economies. double standard in its relations with developing countries, which are often forced to implement more severe austerity measures than developed countries.

Raza says Pakistanis shouldn’t be too concerned about their purchasing power being compromised, even if the central bank decides to raise interest rates.

“The real interest rate is actually negative. Our key rate (the interest rate charged by the central bank) is 7% while the inflation rate is 8.7%. ”

Adjusted for inflation, the real interest rate indicates the real cost of borrowing.

“No one should think that monetary policy is about slowing growth,” says Raza.

Experts say that some consequences of inflation such as electricity prices, which are regulated by the government, are not driven by consumption and therefore the reduction in the money supply will not have a large impact.

“It doesn’t matter where the inflation comes from. The important thing is that we have to tackle it, ”says Raza.

The financial losses attributed to the electricity sector are a major headache for policymakers. Raza says inefficiency, corruption and losses from shaky power lines mean the government gets a return of 70 cents on every dollar that goes into the system.

What is called circular debt in Pakistan – where one energy company owes money to another along the fuel supply chain – runs into billions of dollars.

Likewise, the government can improve its finances without applying new taxes if it bridges the loopholes in the revenue collection mechanism, Raza says.

“If Pakistan collects the taxes it applies with 100% efficiency, its collection will represent 23% of GDP. It actually collects 11% of the GDP.

“No one expects a government to be able to collect 100 percent. There is about 5% leakage. But the non-collection of 50% taxes – that is too much. ”

Source: TRT World

