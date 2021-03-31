Banyan – ASEAN will lose relevance if it ignores Myanmar coup | Asia

T GENERAL who carried out a coup against the elected government of Myanmars two months ago celebrated Armed Forces Day at the end of March with a parade followed by a lavish dinner, fireworks and drones configured to create a nighttime portrait of itself. His junta had done everything to make the day a triumph, including warning the Burmese that they risked being shot in the head and in the back if they took to the streets to protest against the military regime. They did it anyway, and the army, by his word, killed 141 on the bloodiest day since the coup. To date, more than 500 civilians have died, many of them children. While the capital, Naypyidaw, was lit up for the delight of Min Aung Hlaings, in Mandalay, his henchmen burned a street vendor alive.

The brutality of the armies shocks many of Myanmars’ neighbors in Southeast Asia and creates a growing crisis for the ten countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN ), of which Myanmar is a member. ASEAN The success of s as a group comes from aiming low. the ASEAN The way is to agree to never disagree. His insistence on consensus tends towards the extraordinarily bland or the impossibly vague.

Extreme insanity is not necessarily a path to success. But the modern history of Southeast Asia is full of horrors, from genocides to coups d’état to civil wars. Ethnic and religious antagonisms lurk even in the most peaceful societies. And the more or less authoritarian rulers are thorny about sovereignty in a region mainly made up of young nations.

Form therefore prevails over substance. However, given this constraint, growth to date ASEAN The effectiveness of s is surely remarkable. Its economy is large and rapidly growing, with a central role in global supply chains. As for geopolitics, the centrality of the regions has pushed the world to court it. ASEAN has the power to bring together on a plethora of summits that bring together world and regional leaders, especially during ASEAN Regional Forum ( ARF ) and the East Asian Summit. As Aaron Connelly of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore points out, America and China are careful to show some respect for ASEAN s interests.

Yet Myanmar’s downward spiral poses a daunting challenge for ASEAN centrality. Not least, President Joe Biden and his administration could come under intense internal pressure to avoid ASEAN s various summits if representatives of the Myanmars junta are present. the ARF is in August. Much worse would be if a protracted internal conflict turned Myanmar into a failed state where China, America and India have fought through proxies, and refugees are flocking to seek refuge in neighboring countries. For now, Myanmar is laying bare the void of commitments by ASEAN s charter of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

The most authoritative ASEAN the members were predictably silent. Communist Vietnam and Laos are not friends of democracy. Cambodias Hun Sen rigs the elections and oppresses the opposition. Thailand is ruled by a former general, Prayuth Chan-ocha, who also came to power in a coup. (Thailand, Vietnam and Laos have all sent representatives to General Min Aung Hlaings bash.) Yet Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia have been unusually unbuttoned to voice their concerns. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, expressed his deep sympathy for the victims of the junta and called for a dialogue that would restore democracy.

Jokowi also called for an emergency ASEAN summit on Myanmar. The country that holds the group’s rotating presidency, Brunei, is rushing to convene one before Ramadan begins in mid-April. Many think ASEAN should be seen as doing something. What it could be is another question. Suspending Myanmars membership is not something ASEAN The more authoritarian members are likely to endorse. Trying to engage with the junta is the only viable option. Moe Thuzar from ISEAS -Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore argues that ASEAN must present itself as the central platform around which dialogue can merge.