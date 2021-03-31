Boris Johnson slammed for Cummings scandal joke that shook Covid confidence





Boris Johnson has been criticized for making a joke about the Dominic Cummings scandal which destroyed trust in the government over Covid. In a phone call with business leaders, the Prime Minister mocked his former aide’s anti-lockout trip to the Northeast last year. The “Cummings Effect” was then blamed for a dramatic erosion of public confidence in the government’s handling of the pandemic. Research suggested he was responsible for refusing to obey the rules amid the frustration he had shown “a rule for them, a rule for the rest of us.” Mr Johnson resisted a gag order when he announced that GlaxoSmithKline would support the manufacture of up to 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine at its Barnard Castle plant. But the prime minister later told business leaders on Tuesday night’s call: What Dom was actually doing was scouting the complex. “ Reports suggest his gag was greeted with complete silence.

(Image: Craig Connor / ChronicleLive)

Shadow Minister of Business Lucy Powell said: It’s really no laughing matter when, under her watch, the coronavirus has caused so many tragedies for so many people. “The Prime Minister has presided over one of the worst death rates and the worst economic impacts of Covid-19 on any country. Dominic Cummings’ trip angered so many. “It is a shame that the Prime Minister is bringing this to light when we are still under severe restrictions and so many people are suffering. Former Barnard Castle MP Helen Goodman added: “The Barnard Castle factory is excellent and I am delighted that it is contributing to the fight against Covid. “It’s ironic that it’s at Barnard Castle, but of course Dominic Cummings’ trip here last year – breaking all lockdown rules – was really no joke.” Mr Cummings drove 260 miles to County Durham at the start of the first nationwide lockdown as he and his wife were sick with Covid. He later made a 60 mile round trip with his family to Barnard Castle in what he later described as a trip to test his “eyesight.” At the time, the British were told not to leave their homes in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease.







