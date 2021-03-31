Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan rules out general lockdown, South Asia News





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out a general lockdown on Wednesday while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan reported 4,757 new infections and 78 deaths on March 30, with two-thirds of ventilators and about 80 percent of beds with oxygen facilities in major cities being occupied.

Read also | Pakistani President and Defense Minister tested positive for COVID-19

“We must adopt a balanced policy where the spread of the virus can be avoided and where the poor and the country’s economy are least affected,” Khan said at a meeting of the national coordinating committee.

Pakistan has opted for what officials call “smart lockdowns,” short-term restrictions often imposed at the neighborhood level, in an attempt to tame the disease while keeping the economy afloat.

Although the federal and provincial governments have announced restrictions on gatherings, transit and mask warrants, the measures have largely not been implemented.

Khan said he would order the government to strengthen mask warrants.

Read also | Pak minister creates stir for having his family vaccinated against Covid-19

Some 800,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Pakistan so far, all from Sinopharm donated by Beijing, said Health Minister Faisal Sultan.

Sultan said half of another million doses purchased from Sinopharm arrived on Wednesday and the other half will arrive on Thursday.

Pakistan is scrambling to obtain more vaccines pending WHO / COVAX / GAVI allocations for AstraZenecas vaccine, which have been delayed.

The country plans to acquire a sufficiently concentrated form of China’s CanSino Biologics vaccine next month to produce 3 million doses locally.

“We are accelerating this process and want to take it to the next stage,” Sultan said.

Pakistan has allowed the private sector to import and sell vaccines, but a legal dispute between an importer and the government over the price has delayed this mechanism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos