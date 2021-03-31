Government refuses to legalize results of democratic epidemic, Jokowi is judged as playing by the rules





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is deemed to have applied the rules. This is linked to the decision of the government through the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemkumham) which refuses to validate the results of the extraordinary congress (KLB) of the Democratic Party (PD) in Deli Serdang, north of Sumatra. “Thanks to the government in Pak Jokowi for the application of the rules, in connection with the rejection of the results of the KLB. I still have hopes for democracy in this country”, said the chairman of the A DPRD DKI Jakarta Commission, Mujiyono in Jakarta, Wednesday (31/3/2021). The head of the BPOKK DPD PD DKI also asked all the cadres of the PD to return to the ranks, to implement work programs in favor of the people who were delayed due to the controversy of the KLB. “Now we are getting stronger and stronger. Because our common views defeated Moeldoko Cs, we became more solid. There are a lot of new WA groups, there are democratic faction groups in Jabodetabek and others. We are ready to work for the community to continue with delayed programs, such as the UMKM, ”he said. Meanwhile, the Vice President of the Strategic Communication Agency (Bakomstra) DPD PD DKI, Taufik Hidayat, thanked the government, in particular the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs and the Menkumham, for have implemented and delivered justice in Indonesia. According to him, democratic justice is today like a source on the desert coveted by all Indonesians. “Of course, we, the Democratic cadres, are satisfied with the announcement made by the government. As our president, Mas AHY has said, we are sure that the president and / or the government will not interfere in this. deal, ”Taufik said. Source: BeritaSatu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos