To cover or not to cover Trump? Unfortunately, the choice is easy | Cupp





Please stop covering the crazy stuff on your mouth [sic]. The nightmare is over. Please #CNN, #NBC, #CBS, #ABC.

This is probably just one of thousands of similar tweets in recent months begging the media to simply ignore the former president and, to invoke a Bush-era mantra, move on.

I cannot say this enough. Stop covering up Donald Trump. We don’t care, read another one.

MSM STOP COVERING THE ASSET. IT IS IRRELEVANT.

The frustration is PALPABLE IN CAPITAL LETTERS. After four years of permanent coverage from a president who has willingly inserted himself into all aspects of American life, sometimes tweeting in the middle of the night, it’s understandable that voters and viewers want a break.

It was part of Joe Bidens’ direct call to be less visible and less invasive. Remember when you didn’t have to think about the president every day? a September 2020 Biden ad has started.

I am for a post-MAGA America, with the Trump era permanently residing in a history book and not in a newspaper, but we are not living in this America yet. Sad to say, Trump is not out of place, the nightmare is not over.

On the one hand, he’s trying to influence the 2022 midterms and is likely to play a significant role in Republican efforts to win back Congress. Considering Bidens’ substantial and fragile agenda, this seems, uh, important.

Likewise, Trump could very well run for president again in 2024. And if you want to know what it looks like when the media doesn’t take a presidential election seriously, see the first months of 2016 and the end result.

After being dismantled on several social media sites, he plans to launch one of his own. According to former councilor Corey Lewandowski, the site promises an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of retaliation or being canceled.

He also just launched a new official website, 45office.com, where Trump supporters can request to attend events, submit letters, and request personalized greetings.

He established a leadership PAC, Save America, and would launch a Super PAC, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts.

In short, it doesn’t sound like someone leaving. And with the money he’s already raised, his impact isn’t either. Covering the Assets Creating a potential king will be an important and continuing part of media work. Ignore it at your peril and speak to me in November 2022.

But the most alarming aspect that we just can’t afford to ignore is Trumps’ continued influence on culture.

It wasn’t PACs or Super PACs that propelled Trump to power. It was his policy of revenge and grievance, a fetid cauldron of racism, bigotry, sexism, xenophobia, perverted populism and nihilism. All of this did not go away.

While many Republicans have left the party en masse because of the rhetoric and policies that divide Trump, a significant number have remained and calcified nearly 26% of the country identifying themselves as more than enough Republican to influence the election. What these voters believe may cause us concern. But pretending they don’t exist is, I promise, not the answer.

Trump’s influence over them is worth covering. After all, it helped shape their views on COVID-19, its anti-mask and anti-science rhetoric inevitably prolonged and worsened the pandemic.

Trump is still trying to stoke their skepticism. In a statement he just released this week, Trump calls Dr Deborah Birx a true liar and Dr Anthony Fauci the king of flip flops. They were his own scientists. He collectively calls them two self-promoters trying to reimagine the story to cover up their bad instincts and flawed recommendations, which I thankfully almost always reversed.

Equally dangerously, he is still spreading the big lie that his election was stolen. This lie has become so fundamental to the Republican Party that Georgia has just turned it into law.

And Trump’s awakening of white supremacist elements in the United States led to an insurgency on Capitol Hill just under three months ago, as well as a rise in far-right extremism. If we agree that we need to eradicate hatred and systemic racism, we also need to cover the people who promote it, including Trump.

Believe me, no one wants to overtake Trumpism more than I do. It was one of the ugliest eras in modern American history, the lasting effects of which are far from complete.

And it’s because the story is unfinished that we need to keep covering it. As NPR editor-in-chief Kelly McBride said, it’s virtually impossible to stop talking about Trump. There are still too many questions about what he did as president.

We can cover our ears, cover our eyes and want him to go. But the reality is that Trump is still a big deal for America and yes, an issue worth covering.

SE Cupp is the host of SE Cupp Unfiltered on CNN.

