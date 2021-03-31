The New Chinese Shock by Mark Leonard

Much like China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, the country’s new strategy for achieving economic self-sufficiency and geopolitical domination poses an unprecedented challenge to the West. The difference this time is that Western leaders are no longer engaged in a fanciful vision of “reciprocal engagement”.

BERLIN A few months ago, Chinese authorities contacted some of the country’s largest foreign companies and asked them to bring in a representative to participate in a small, closed-door rally on China’s new economic strategy. The meeting was scheduled to take place with a senior official at an undisclosed time and location, and, according to two people with first-hand knowledge of the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss it, the companies were asked to send only representatives of Chinese origin. Both in content and form, the episode captured China’s desire to make its economy more recognizable to China, developing its own technologies and energy sources while relying on domestic consumption. rather than on foreign demand.

Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ new strategy centers on the concept of dual circulation. Behind this technically sounding phrase hides an idea that could change the global economic order. Instead of operating as a single economy linked to the world through trade and investment, China is turning into a forked economy. One domain (external circulation) will remain in contact with the rest of the world, but it will be gradually eclipsed by another (internal circulation) which will cultivate internal demand, capital and ideas.

The purpose of dual circulation is to make China more self-sufficient. After basing China’s development on export-led growth, policymakers are trying to diversify the country’s supply chains so that it can access technology and know-how without being intimidated by states- United. In doing so, China will also seek to make other countries more dependent on it, thereby transforming its external economic ties into a global political power.

The shift to a dual circulation strategy raises the specter of a new Chinese shock that could eclipse the impact of the first, which hit Western economies after China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001. Well that China’s inclusion in the WTO has generated enormous wealth and lifted millions of Chinese out of poverty, it created losers in places like the American Rust Belt and the UK’s Red Wall neighborhoods, setting the stage for the UK Brexit referendum and former US President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Western politicians took a long time to wake up to the Chinese shock, as they had embarked on a strategy of reciprocal engagement, whereby Western consumers would benefit from low-cost Chinese imports, and Western companies would benefit from China’s economic growth by tapping into its massive market. It was believed that this dynamic would push China to further open its market and its society. But this hypothesis has not been confirmed.

The impact of the new Chinese shocks on the West will be fundamentally different from the first. For starters, the dual circulation strategy will affect different parts of the economy and society. Rather than endangering traditional industries, the aim is to dominate high-tech sectors and compete with London legal and financial firms, Baden-Württemberg automakers and Swedish biotech companies.

Specifically, the Xis 2015 Made in China 2025 plan focuses on sectors such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles, and aims to increase the domestic content of core technological components to 40% by 2020 and 70% by 2025. The goal is to use state subsidies, export controls and data controls to enable Chinese companies to replace foreign companies or to make foreign companies more Chinese. If the Xis plan succeeds, the new Chinese shock could create as many well-paying jobs in technology and services as the former in heavy industry and textiles.

The shock will not end there. Today’s main geopolitical contest is not just about the application of global rules; it’s about who makes them. While the West previously struggled to secure China’s compliance with the trade, investment and intellectual property (IP) frameworks it had crafted, China is now also seeking to establish and enforce the rules. There are or have been Chinese leaders at the International Telecommunication Union, the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission, and Chinese companies are increasingly trying to define the future of the technology. Huawei alone holds more than 100,000 active patents, especially in 5G technology, where it competes with Western companies like Ericsson and Nokia to set global standards.

Moreover, today’s competitive tensions are no longer contained in a bilateral relationship between the West and China. With its Belt and Road initiative, China has already established a network of economic ties with more than 100 countries, and it will not hesitate to use these channels to export Chinese standards as well as its model of state capitalism and subsidies. of state. Soon (if not already), Western companies will face the same inequalities in third markets as in China itself.

One of the consequences of the new Chinese shock is that the new rules on data, research and development, and standards will force large Western companies to acquire Chinese characteristics, unless they withdraw from China altogether. As one well-placed private sector observer told me, the Chinese idea is that if companies like Daimler or Volkswagen want to work in China, they will have to move services, R&D and new products there. Beijing hopes the dual circulation will turn them into Chinese companies.

It goes without saying that the new Chinese shock demands a different set of responses from the old one. Rather than trying to transform China or break into the Chinese market, the West’s priority must be to transform itself, especially by developing industrial and investment policies to stimulate innovation and protect its intellectual property. And to ensure their economic champions have access to economies of scale, Western countries must establish common standards on privacy, data protection, carbon pricing and other issues. Ideally, this cooperation would formalize new trade agreements, investment packages, finance and regulations to expand the share of the global economy that is open to non-Chinese technologies and frameworks.

Europeans, for their part, will have to adopt national reforms to protect themselves from economic coercion in a world of closed globalization and militarized interdependence. While much of the attention is now focused on China’s crackdown in Hong Kong and the crackdown on the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, an even bigger shock wave is approaching. Western leaders must not be sidelined again.