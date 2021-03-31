Politics
Turkey denounces US ‘unfounded’ human rights claims
ANKARA
Turkey on Wednesday sharply criticized the Turkey section of the US annual human rights report, calling it “unfounded” and “far from objective.”
Turkey’s coverage by the report “is once again far from objective and contains unsubstantiated claims and biased interpretations based on ambiguous sources,” a Foreign Ministry statement on the report said on Tuesday. by the US State Department.
Regarding the report again referring to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) as the “Gulen movement”, the ministry said: “This demonstrates that the United States still does not understand our just fight against this terrorist organization, does not hold water. does not take into account the concrete evidence that we have provided about this terrorist organization and is again used by certain circles when the report was drafted. “
FETO and its American leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 dead and 2,734 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being at the origin of a long campaign to overthrow the state by infiltrating Turkish institutions, in particular the army, the police and the judiciary.
Turkey has long requested the US extradition of FETO leader Gulen.
YPG / PKK Terrorist Whitewashing
Turkey also lambasted the report’s claims of the country’s counterterrorism operations in Syria, near the Turkish border, calling them “unacceptable”.
“There can be no explanation for repeating such allegations, although they have previously been rejected by Turkish authorities on several occasions,” the statement added.
It should be “noted” that while various violations of the PKK / YPG are mentioned in the report, its terrorist attacks against Syrians as well as separatist actions aimed at undermining Syria’s territorial integrity have not been taken into account.
“It is also unacceptable that the report contains allegations that ignore the fact that the PKK is a terrorist organization and amount to supporting the claims of circles affiliated with terrorism,” he added, referring to the YPG’s status as a terrorist organization. that Syrian branch of the terrorist. PKK.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Printemps (2019).
During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women , children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.
Human Rights Action Plan
The Foreign Ministry stressed that Turkey “stands firm” on the promotion and protection of human rights, adding: “Two years after the publication of the judicial reform strategy, the human rights action plan recently announced man is a concrete example of this determination. “
“On the basis of democracy and the rule of law, Turkey will continue its efforts to promote and protect the rights of its citizens as well as those of the millions of people it hosts,” he said.
On March 2, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the human rights plan, unveiling 11 key principles to be implemented over a two-year period.
It is designed as a “broad-based” plan to strengthen the protection of individual rights, freedoms and security, judicial independence, privacy, transparency and property rights, as well as to protect vulnerable groups and improve administrative and social awareness of human rights.
