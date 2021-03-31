Union Health Ministry reiterates PM Modi’s prescription of zero vaccine waste

Five states recorded the greatest waste. Telangana reported vaccine wastage of 17.6%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.4%). At the same time, there are states where vaccine wastage is lower than the national average. Himachal Pradesh is the state with the lowest vaccine wastage (1.4%), while Uttarakhand recorded 1.6% vaccine wastage and northeast Tripura state had recorded a vaccine wastage of 2.2%.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on senior ministers to pay close attention to the issue of vaccine wastage and aim to achieve zero wastage. The main concern is the expiration date of the vaccine. We need to increase the number of vaccination centers, both in private and public establishments. If we, the Center, work proactively, there will be a reduction in vaccine wastage. There is also the issue of the expiration date of vaccines: doses that arrive first should be used first.

Modi also noted more than 10% vaccine wastage in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. It is a waste of a person’s right and it is not good. States should strive to target zero waste and this will lead to good results.

According to experts, it is important for vaccinators to coordinate the flow of beneficiaries, to control waste. It is believed that wastage occurs during transport, during cold chain point and at an immunization site at both the service and delivery level. Vaccine wastage can occur in unopened vials and in opened vials. Spillage in unopened vials can occur for several reasons: if the expiration date has been reached; if the vaccine is exposed to heat; whether the vaccine has been frozen; rupture; missing inventory and theft; and upon disposal, unused vials are returned from the vaccination site. Spillage in opened vials can occur for reasons such as poor vaccine delivery practices, suspected contamination, while discarding remaining doses at the end of the session; inability to withdraw number of doses from a vial, submersion of opened vials in water.

A senior health ministry official recently said the Center advised states to mobilize people and not open the vials if they did not have 10 people. Another reason for vaccine wastage identified by the Center is inadequate training as some vaccinators may end up shooting only nine doses against ten doses.

It was on March 26 that India temporarily suspended all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, in order to meet domestic demand. following an alarming increase in infections. .

So far, 6.30 crore doses of the corona vaccine have been administered in India since January 16, when healthcare and other frontline workers began to be vaccinated.