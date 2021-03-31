No strong emotions? Donald Trump and Bill Belichick reconnect after Presidential Medal of Freedom





Is bromance back?

Former President Donald Trump and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick appear to have kissed and reconciled.

The Providence Journal reported on a photo taken Saturday at Trump International in South Florida. It showed Belichick sitting a few feet from Trump after the eight-time Super Bowl champion played a round of golf. In the photo, Belichick was at a table on an outdoor patio with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, as the couple enjoyed a meal.

Why is this such a big deal?

In January, Trump announced he would present Belichick with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. But Belichick refused that honor in the wake of the Trump-fueled insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. Here’s how Belichick conveyed the award, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which flattered me out of respect for what the honor represents and out of admiration for previous recipients. Subsequently, the tragic events of the past week occurred and the decision was made not to go ahead with the award. Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for the values ​​of our nations, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team. One of the most rewarding things of my professional career was in 2020 when, thanks to the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights shifted to focus. foreground and have become actions. Carrying out these efforts while remaining loyal to the people, team and country I love outweighs the benefits of any individual reward.

Sign up for Giants Extra: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes insight, and the ability to text journalists directly with reporters

Only Belichick could qualify the nation’s highest civilian honor as an individual award. However, it’s easy to notice what Belichick didn’t say in the statement: Donald Trump’s name.

Trump considers both Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft among his circle of friends. Heck, in August Trump said of Belichick, if I ever had a military battle, call Belichick and say: What do you think, what do you think? Give me some ideas. Hed be as good as any general out there.

During his sole tenure in the White House, Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom 24 times. Of the two dozen recipients, 14 were athletes, including golfers Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, college football Hall of Fame player Lou Holtz and New York Yankees Hall of Fame reliever Mariano Rivera.

Receive Giants Text Messages: Cut through the clutter of social media and text directly with rhythm editors. Plus exclusive news and analysis. Register now for a free trial.

Thank you for relying on us to provide you with journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Mike Rosenstein can be reached at [email protected] Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos