Two months later, the CVR of the crashed Sriwijaya Air plane recovered

KNKT (the National Transport Safety Committee) recovered a lot of data from the flight data recorder (FDR). The data will be perfect if combined with what was recorded in the CVR about the conversation between the pilot and co

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the crashed Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 has been recovered after a search of more than two months, the Minister of Transport informed on Wednesday. Budi Karya Sumadi.

“We can say that what has been recovered is (the result of) the effort to find better data,” he said during a press briefing at the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) II.

Without the CVR, the investigation into the cause of the plane crash in the waters off the Seribu Islands cannot be completed, he said.

With the recovery of the CVR, the two black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 were found.

“KNKT (the National Transport Safety Committee) has retrieved a lot of data from the flight data recorder (FDR). The data will be perfect if combined with what was recorded in the CVR on the conversation between pilot and co-pilot, ”Sumadi said.

The minister said he reported the recovery of the CVR to President Joko Widodo. The Ministry of Transport will hand over the CVR to the KNKT for further investigation, he added.

“Technically, we have reported (the CVR) to the President and will hand it over to the KNKT for immediate follow-up later. We hope that the KNKT will research in detail and classify the information found in the CVR,” he noted.

Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, with registration number PK-CLC, lost contact on January 9, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) shortly after take-off and crashed between Lancang Island and Laki Island, in Thousand. Islands, Jakarta. The plane had taken off from Jakarta and was heading for Pontianak.

Based on the manifesto, the aircraft was carrying 50 passengers and 12 crew on board. Of the total passengers, 40 were adults, seven were children and three were infants.

All passengers and crew were killed in the crash.

The search operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight officially ended on January 21, 2021, according to the rules.

However, the search for CVR memory continued as it had been separated from its case, which was recovered on January 15, 2021.

After the cancellation of the search operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight, the KNKT continued a manual search for the CVR.

“The search for CVR memory continued without the aid of the underwater locator beacon. So we are looking for it ourselves on the seabed. This is the particular difficulty we face. “, said the head of the KNKT Soerjanto Tjahjono during a hearing with Commission V of the House of Representatives (DPR) in Jakarta recently.

A CVR plays an important role in recording the voices of four channels in an aircraft – pilot’s microphone voice, co-pilot microphone voice, cockpit voice, and reserved channel (cockpit and cabin intercom).

“The FDR and CVR are important elements in an investigation because they record flight data such as time, altitude, speed, coordinates, etc.

The SJ-182 FDR was located on January 12, 2021, three days after the plane crashed and was recovered the next day. (INE)

Related News: KNKT Cannot Reach Scientific Conclusion If SJ 182 CVR Is Not Recovered

Related News: KNKT Leaks Details of Initial Maintenance of Sriwijaya Plane that Crashed

MODIFIED BY INE