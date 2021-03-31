Politics
Two months later, the CVR of the crashed Sriwijaya Air plane recovered
KNKT (the National Transport Safety Committee) recovered a lot of data from the flight data recorder (FDR). The data will be perfect if combined with what was recorded in the CVR about the conversation between the pilot and co
Jakarta (ANTARA) – The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the crashed Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 has been recovered after a search of more than two months, the Minister of Transport informed on Wednesday. Budi Karya Sumadi.
“We can say that what has been recovered is (the result of) the effort to find better data,” he said during a press briefing at the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) II.
Without the CVR, the investigation into the cause of the plane crash in the waters off the Seribu Islands cannot be completed, he said.
With the recovery of the CVR, the two black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air SJ-182 were found.
“KNKT (the National Transport Safety Committee) has retrieved a lot of data from the flight data recorder (FDR). The data will be perfect if combined with what was recorded in the CVR on the conversation between pilot and co-pilot, ”Sumadi said.
The minister said he reported the recovery of the CVR to President Joko Widodo. The Ministry of Transport will hand over the CVR to the KNKT for further investigation, he added.
“Technically, we have reported (the CVR) to the President and will hand it over to the KNKT for immediate follow-up later. We hope that the KNKT will research in detail and classify the information found in the CVR,” he noted.
Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182, with registration number PK-CLC, lost contact on January 9, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) shortly after take-off and crashed between Lancang Island and Laki Island, in Thousand. Islands, Jakarta. The plane had taken off from Jakarta and was heading for Pontianak.
Based on the manifesto, the aircraft was carrying 50 passengers and 12 crew on board. Of the total passengers, 40 were adults, seven were children and three were infants.
All passengers and crew were killed in the crash.
The search operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight officially ended on January 21, 2021, according to the rules.
However, the search for CVR memory continued as it had been separated from its case, which was recovered on January 15, 2021.
After the cancellation of the search operation for the Sriwijaya Air flight, the KNKT continued a manual search for the CVR.
“The search for CVR memory continued without the aid of the underwater locator beacon. So we are looking for it ourselves on the seabed. This is the particular difficulty we face. “, said the head of the KNKT Soerjanto Tjahjono during a hearing with Commission V of the House of Representatives (DPR) in Jakarta recently.
A CVR plays an important role in recording the voices of four channels in an aircraft – pilot’s microphone voice, co-pilot microphone voice, cockpit voice, and reserved channel (cockpit and cabin intercom).
“The FDR and CVR are important elements in an investigation because they record flight data such as time, altitude, speed, coordinates, etc.
The SJ-182 FDR was located on January 12, 2021, three days after the plane crashed and was recovered the next day. (INE)
Related News: KNKT Cannot Reach Scientific Conclusion If SJ 182 CVR Is Not Recovered
Related News: KNKT Leaks Details of Initial Maintenance of Sriwijaya Plane that Crashed
MODIFIED BY INE
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]