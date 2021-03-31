Brexit is disaster for UK, EU trade collapses, businesses shut down

Brexit resulted in the collapse of UK trade with its European neighbors.

The Brexit deal brokered by Boris Johnson’s government led to the biggest drop in UK exports to Europe on record.

Many UK companies could soon become unsustainable due to trade frictions caused by Brexit.

“What I often hear is that a lot of small businesses have been completely shut out,” said Dominic Goudie, head of international trade at the Food & Drink Federation.

The UK government has vowed that Brexit will free Britain from EU trade regulations and herald a brilliant new era for Britain on the world stage.

Yet despite years of campaigning for Britain’s exit from the European Union last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his colleagues have been eerily silent on Britain’s fortunes since his departure.

The reason for their silence is becoming more and more obvious. In the few months that have passed since Britain left European trade and customs rules, British trade has declined significantly.

According to the UK Office for National Statistics, trade between the EU and the UK was hit hard in January, with exports down 40.7% compared to December and imports from the EU down 28% over the same period.

It’s the largest overall drop in exports since the record began, however, the decline in some sectors has been even worse.

Analysis by the Food & Drink Federation published last week showed that January exports fell from 45 million to 7 million year on year, while whiskey exports fell from 105 million to 40 million.

It is a colossal decline. However, for some sectors, like parts of the world famous UK shellfish fishing industry, the decline could be permanent due to the EU by completely excluding Great Britain from its market.

Brexit hits UK businesses hard



Boris Johnson and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

Far from freeing trade, Brexit has led to a massive increase in bureaucracy for many UK businesses, due to the new additional controls now needed.

In fact, for some small businesses the heaps of paperwork, bureaucracy and export health certificate checks that are now required to do business with Britain’s closest trading partners now make it very difficult to export. anything.

“What I often hear is that a lot of small businesses have been completely shut out,” Dominic Goudie, head of international trade at the Food & Drink Federation, told Insider.

Brexit isn’t the only reason trade between the EU plunged in January: part of the drop was the result of the build-up of stocks ahead of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down businesses across the continent, Goudie said, and an official UK government told Reuters this trade had partially rebounded in February, although official figures have not yet been released.

However, many business figures believe the impact of Brexit will be permanent, with Adam Marshall, the outgoing CEO of UK Chambers of Commerce, tell bloomberg last week the impact appeared to be severe and “structural”.

As an island nation heavily dependent on imports, even small delays in trade can have a huge impact.

“If you have a problem with just one item in this whole truck, it delays everything else,” Goudie told Insider.

“That’s what really worries me,” Goudie said. “Large companies are adapting, the volume should start to increase.

“But small businesses, in particular, are going to be hit hard. That’s what really concerns me about all of this.”

The sales of many lower value items have, in many cases, simply become unsustainable. Simon Spurrell, co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, stopped exporting his cheese packs to the EU, which were priced at around 30, because each pack had to come with 180, he told the Guardian.

He said a minister advised him to just focus on exporting to other markets.

All of this is a far cry from the new commercial future promised by Johnson and the UK government.

And while the political debate in Britain has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic in recent months, the long-term impact of the UK’s severing of ties with its closest trading partners may soon turn back into a major political problem.