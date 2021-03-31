Trump gave drug companies a price victory, but Biden could push it back





The government has never used this extraordinary power, regardless of which party has occupied the White House. But it remained a battleground in Washington’s debates over high prescription drug prices.

Under pressure from the industry and to the dismay of patient advocates, the Trump administration on Jan.4 launched a plan to end the debate. The proposed rule, which could become final in just a few months, would limit the circumstances under which marching rights could be deployed. The definition of reasonable terms would never apply to the price of a drug, no matter how high, under the Trump rule.

Democrats in Congress and health advocates say the proposed rule would remove one of the few barriers to sky-high drug prices in the United States. Nonprofit groups Knowledge Ecology International and Public Citizen, as well as several activist organizations with large grassroots supporter email lists, are demanding that President Bidens’ administration reverse Trump’s decision.

Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturers of America, an industry trade group, has yet to comment on the proposed rule. The comment period ends April 5. In 2019, urging the Commerce Department to take this step, he said the move was necessary to clarify the intent of the 1980 law.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will have to decide whether to cancel the Trump action or make it final. Groups against the rule have used the official comment period to organize submissions of thousands of cookie-cutter messages from individual citizens denouncing the proposed restriction and calling on Raimondo to reverse the plan.

The Commerce Department declined to say how Raimondo views the matter.

Health and Social Services Secretary Xavier Becerra strongly supported walking rights. Last year, as California attorney general and as the coronavirus raged in his state, Becerra called on the government to seize the production rights to Gileads remdesivir, the first licensed treatment for covid-19, citing claims high prices and limited production.

This position put Becerra at odds with National Institutes of Health chief Francis Collins, who said NIH lawyers informed him that the price of a drug could not be used to justify walking action.

In 2016, Becerra, then a member of the United States House of Representatives, also signed a letter from 50 Congressional Democrats urging Collins to set guidelines on when the price could be used to justify her entry.

The Department of Health and Social Services, which will have the opportunity to comment on the final rule, declined to comment.

Topher Spiro, associate director of health at the White House Office of Management and Budget, who reviews rules proposed by government agencies before they are finalized, has also previously advocated for the use of rights. entry to encourage lower drug prices, as lead author. of a plan from the Liberal Center for American Progress, where he was vice president of health policy. When asked if Spiro would play a role in the review, CAMO did not respond.

Liberal Democrats in Congress are pushing the Biden administration to reject the Trump rule.

It worries me very much that the Biden administration has not already questioned this approach, said Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Tex.), The organizer of a letter signed this week by House Democrats. and the Senate denouncing the Commerce Department’s proposal and urging that it be scrapped. We have so few tools to fight prescription price fraud. Why remove one of the only ones we have?

In their letter, the three dozen lawmakers pointed out that the invention of drugs often depends heavily on the government.

While angel investors subscribe to development risk, taxpayers deserve to have access to these products on reasonable terms, including fair pricing that takes into account the investment made, says the letter, signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) And Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Among others.

The Bayh-Dole Act dictates how technologies supported by the NIH through direct government science or at research universities that receive billions in NIH research grants are adopted and turned into products marketed by private industry. .

The Trump rule would apply to all government-backed inventions, but the public debate has generally centered on drugs.

By creating a licensing system that relied on the private sector to continue the work begun by investing taxpayers, Bayh-Dole is credited with helping fuel the boom in pharmaceutical research and investment over the past four decades. .

But the law does not specify what is meant by requiring that drugs be made available to the public on reasonable terms.

The co-authored laws, then-Sens. Birch Bayh (D-Ind.) And Bob Dole (R-Kan.), Wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2002 saying price controls were never their intention. Critics of the law, however, were quick to note that Dole and Bayh were no longer Senators when they wrote this article. Dole, who left the Senate in 1996 during his presidential campaign, became a Pfizer TV pitch man for Viagra in 1998; Bayh, who died in 2019, represented the Washington interests of many corporate clients after leaving the Senate in 1981.

The current fight is being played out in a division of the commerce department called the National Institute of Standards and Technology. NIST’s mission is to encourage the transfer of government-funded inventions to the private sector.

The AUTM, formerly known as the Association of University Technology Managers, is among the supporters of the rule proposed by the Trump administrations. The association maintains that proponents of lowering drug prices have concocted a hidden meaning in Bayh-Dole’s entry fees that must be permanently ruled out.

The continued lack of consideration pricing is crucial to bolstering industry confidence that its licensing deals for taxpayer-funded inventions will not be undermined by government officials, the association argues.

We have brilliant researchers developing life-changing inventions across the country, and we need to put them in the hands of companies to develop them further. Anything that upsets this delicate balance is of concern, said Stephen Susalka, AUTM’s CEO. Pricing is outside the scope of Bayh-Dole. This is the opposite of why Bayh-Dole was originally implemented.

